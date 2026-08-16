ETV Bharat / sports

European Athletics Championship: Julian Weber Wins Gold; Becomes Second Javelin Thrower To Cross 90m in 2026

Pathirage had won the Rome Diamond League this season with a distance of 92.67m. The Sri Lankan continued his form in the Commonwealth Games as well, winning gold with a throw of 89.75m.

Hyderabad: Julian Weber delivered a throw of 90.40 meters in the European Athletics Championship to secure the gold in his final attempt in Birmingham. Also, he became only the second thrower to register a distance of more than 90 metres after Rumesh Pathirage of Sri Lanka.

The 31-year-old was in second place before his last attempt. However, he took the top position, surpassing Germany’s Nick Thumm, who was leading the pack. Also, with his throw, Weber broke the championship record of 89.72m, previously owned by Great Britain’s Steve Backley.

“I’m so happy I managed to do it on the last throw. The last one was just perfect. It was such an amazing feeling. I shocked myself with that last throw. I couldn’t believe it. I knew I could throw that far; I knew if I could push really hard into it, I could do that. I am so grateful, so happy it worked,” Weber said after winning the competition.

It was the third occasion when Weber registered a throw of 90+m and also was his third-best. He recorded his personal best at the 2025 Zurich Diamond League with a throw of 91.51m. Also, his other 90+ throw in the ongoing season came at the Doha meet when he covered a distance of 91.06m.

European Athletics Championship javelin throw standings