ETV Bharat / sports

EU Lawmakers Call For Investigation Of FIFA Boss Over Trump Contact Before US-Belgium Match

FILE - President Donald Trump holds up a red card during a meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Washington. ( AP )

Brussels: Dozens of European lawmakers are gathering support to launch an investigation in the European Parliament of FIFA boss Gianni Infantino over his involvement in the decision to permit U.S. striker Folarin Balogun to play despite an earlier red card.

Balogun was shown a red card during the U.S. victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina on July 1, which normally would make him ineligible to play in the team's next game, but FIFA lifted his suspension for a match on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump intervened with Infantino on behalf of the 25-year-old striker.

European Parliament lawmakers Barry Andrews, Lara Wolters and Niels Fuglsang said in a joint statement that FIFA's decision to “change the rule on red card suspensions mid-tournament is a disgrace and a perversion of justice.” “Once again, we’ve seen Infantino and FIFA surrender to the demands of the Trump administration," the statement said.