ETV Bharat / sports

ETV Bharat Impact: Nitin Wable Set To Represent India In Differently-abled Cricket Team

Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra: Sometimes, a single moment can crush your whole being and can break a person from the inside. But, a few transform in such a way that the moment which was supposed to break them becomes a turnaround point for their success. Such is the story of Nitin Wable from Kopargaon taluka. A person with indomitable determination whose never-give-up spirit helped him keep his dreams alive and turn them into reality.

Nitin lost his left arm in a horrific childhood accident, but his love for cricket never died. Today, he has turned his dreams into reality, getting picked for India's Differently-abled Cricket Team.

Coming from the family of farmers in Sonewadi, which is a small village in Kopargaon taluka, Nitin was, from his childhood, a bright student and also an exceptional bowler. Batters would often be bamboozled by his deliveries.

However, fate had a different plan in store for him. When he was in the fifth standard, while playing in front of his home, he lost his balance and fell into a well. Though he was saved, he lost his left arm in that tragedy. In a single instant, his dream of becoming a cricketer was shattered. Along with the physical injury, he suffered severe psychological trauma.

Nitin has nerves of steel, and he did not give up. He focused on completing his education, and in 2017, he completed a postgraduate diploma in Banking and Finance. He then secured a position as a Manager at the Bank of Baroda in 2018.

Creating a different identity

He got married and started his own family. He was stable with a job and a family to take care of, but the passion for the game of cricket was still brewing in his heart. It was this very passion that drew him back to the cricket field. With the help of his colleague, Mangesh Jape, he was introduced to Coach Nitin Barahate. Initially, his coach was doubtful about his surviving in the sport without one arm, but through sheer hard work and determination, Nitin dispelled all the doubts in his mind.

He practised and, holding onto his unwavering self-belief, Nitin carved out a distinct identity for himself within the realm of cricket for the disabled.

Selected in the differently-abled team