ETV Bharat Impact: Nitin Wable Set To Represent India In Differently-abled Cricket Team
Nitin Wable carved an inspirational tale of becoming a fast bowler despite losing his arm.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra: Sometimes, a single moment can crush your whole being and can break a person from the inside. But, a few transform in such a way that the moment which was supposed to break them becomes a turnaround point for their success. Such is the story of Nitin Wable from Kopargaon taluka. A person with indomitable determination whose never-give-up spirit helped him keep his dreams alive and turn them into reality.
Nitin lost his left arm in a horrific childhood accident, but his love for cricket never died. Today, he has turned his dreams into reality, getting picked for India's Differently-abled Cricket Team.
Coming from the family of farmers in Sonewadi, which is a small village in Kopargaon taluka, Nitin was, from his childhood, a bright student and also an exceptional bowler. Batters would often be bamboozled by his deliveries.
However, fate had a different plan in store for him. When he was in the fifth standard, while playing in front of his home, he lost his balance and fell into a well. Though he was saved, he lost his left arm in that tragedy. In a single instant, his dream of becoming a cricketer was shattered. Along with the physical injury, he suffered severe psychological trauma.
Nitin has nerves of steel, and he did not give up. He focused on completing his education, and in 2017, he completed a postgraduate diploma in Banking and Finance. He then secured a position as a Manager at the Bank of Baroda in 2018.
Creating a different identity
He got married and started his own family. He was stable with a job and a family to take care of, but the passion for the game of cricket was still brewing in his heart. It was this very passion that drew him back to the cricket field. With the help of his colleague, Mangesh Jape, he was introduced to Coach Nitin Barahate. Initially, his coach was doubtful about his surviving in the sport without one arm, but through sheer hard work and determination, Nitin dispelled all the doubts in his mind.
He practised and, holding onto his unwavering self-belief, Nitin carved out a distinct identity for himself within the realm of cricket for the disabled.
Selected in the differently-abled team
For the past three years, Nitin has delivered stellar performances at the district, state, and national levels. His fast bowling has troubled numerous batters. During the Rajiv Gandhi Challenger Series held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, his performance played a pivotal role in securing a victory for his team. After these performances, he was appointed Vice-Captain of the Maharashtra Differently-abled Cricket Team, and today, he has been selected to represent India.
Recently, 'ETV Bharat' had published a report highlighting Nitin's dream of playing for India’s Diffreently-Abled Cricket Team. Thanks to this coverage, his struggles found recognition, and his hard work has finally paid off. Nitin received the official letter confirming his selection for the Indian Differently-Abled Cricket Team.
Nitin departs for Singapore
Nitin departed for Singapore on Tuesday. He is set to represent India in a three-day T20 series against Singapore, scheduled to take place from April 25 to April 28. Following this, he is also poised for a tour of Sri Lanka, where he will participate in both Test and T20 series. Nitin will play in the T20 matches against Sri Lanka from May 1 to May 3, followed by a Test match from May 5 to May 8.
This is truly a dream come true for Nitin, who comes from a small village in Maharashtra. He has worked hard to overcome harsh adversity and now this cricketer is poised to bring glory to the nation as he plays at the international level.
Family glad over his selection
His family is thrilled for him and are proud of Nitin's achievements. "When we got married, he was working as a bank manager. After our marriage, he would constantly tell me, he wanted to become a cricketer. He took this aspiration to heart around three years ago and began practicing with a firm resolve that he was set to indeed becoming a cricketer," said Dipali, Nitin's wife.
She added, "Subsequently, he played in cricket matches for the differently-abled at the Taluka, District, and State levels. We, his family members, also encouraged him wholeheartedly. We were confident that one day he would definitely be selected for the Indian Differently-abled Cricket Team. Today, seeing he has truly been selected, we are absolutely overjoyed."