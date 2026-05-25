Exclusive: Future Of Athletics In India Is Changing Rapidly, Opines National Record Holder Gurindervir Singh
Gurindervir Singh has opined that Indian athletics is undergoing a positive change.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Ranchi, Jharkhand: During the 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Championships, held at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium in the capital city of Ranchi, a moment occurred that went down as one of the most glorious moments Indian athletics has ever witnessed. Punjab's star sprinter, Gurindervir Singh, delivered a performance in the men's 100-meter race that thrilled sports enthusiasts across the country.
Clocking a time of 10.09 seconds, Gurindervir set a new national record, cementing his identity in Indian track and field as the 'Fastest Man in Indian History.' The moment Gurindervir crossed the finish line on the track in Ranchi, the stadium erupted with applause and jubilation. This was not merely a victory; it is being hailed as the dawn of a new era for Indian sprinting. His performance not only shattered the previous national record but also saw him surpass the qualifying mark set for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
In this competition, Odisha's young sprinter, Animesh Kujur, also garnered significant attention. Delivering a spectacular performance in the semi-finals, Animesh set a new national record, signalling a new direction for Indian sprinting. However, Gurindervir's sheer confidence and speed helped him break the national record later. Gurindervir's timing of 10.09 seconds is currently considered the second-fastest time achieved by any Asian sprinter this season. Prior to this, Japan's young sprinter, Fukuto Komuro, had clocked a time of 10.08 seconds. Consequently, Gurindervir's performance has not remained confined merely to the national level; it has also become a topic of discussion within the international athletics circuit.
Gurindervir Singh's interaction with ETV Bharat
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Gurindervir Singh shared the hard work and struggles behind his success. He stated that reaching this milestone required a prolonged period of continuous training. He never gave up despite sustaining injuries on several occasions. Gurindervir explained that for a sprinter, every second—and indeed every microsecond—is of paramount importance. Consequently, one must constantly work on fitness, diet, recovery, and mental preparation.
He stated that the future of athletics in India is changing rapidly. While track and field previously received limited recognition, young athletes are now viewing it as a viable career path. According to Gurindervir, thanks to access to better facilities and scientific training, Indian athletes have now begun to pose a challenge on the world's major stages.
Gurindervir also stated that his next goal is to win medals for India in international competitions. He is currently fully immersed in his preparations for the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. He believes that Indian sprinting is now reaching a phase where it can establish a strong identity on the global stage as well.
Gurindervir Singh further revealed that he shared a friendly bond with Animesh Kujur, and both athletes constantly motivate each other. While there may be fierce competition on the track, their friendship off the field presents a positive image of Indian athletics. In the realm of Indian athletics, the 100-meter dash has always been regarded as the most prestigious event.
The world record for this event is held by the legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, who clocked an incredible time of 9.58 seconds at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. Now, Gurindervir's performance on the Indian track signals that the country's sprinters, too, are steadily advancing towards breaking new boundaries.