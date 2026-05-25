ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive: Future Of Athletics In India Is Changing Rapidly, Opines National Record Holder Gurindervir Singh

File photo: Gurindervir Singh ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi, Jharkhand: During the 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Championships, held at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium in the capital city of Ranchi, a moment occurred that went down as one of the most glorious moments Indian athletics has ever witnessed. Punjab's star sprinter, Gurindervir Singh, delivered a performance in the men's 100-meter race that thrilled sports enthusiasts across the country. Clocking a time of 10.09 seconds, Gurindervir set a new national record, cementing his identity in Indian track and field as the 'Fastest Man in Indian History.' The moment Gurindervir crossed the finish line on the track in Ranchi, the stadium erupted with applause and jubilation. This was not merely a victory; it is being hailed as the dawn of a new era for Indian sprinting. His performance not only shattered the previous national record but also saw him surpass the qualifying mark set for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Gurvindervir Singh interview (ETV Bharat) In this competition, Odisha's young sprinter, Animesh Kujur, also garnered significant attention. Delivering a spectacular performance in the semi-finals, Animesh set a new national record, signalling a new direction for Indian sprinting. However, Gurindervir's sheer confidence and speed helped him break the national record later. Gurindervir's timing of 10.09 seconds is currently considered the second-fastest time achieved by any Asian sprinter this season. Prior to this, Japan's young sprinter, Fukuto Komuro, had clocked a time of 10.08 seconds. Consequently, Gurindervir's performance has not remained confined merely to the national level; it has also become a topic of discussion within the international athletics circuit. File photo: Gurindervir Singh (ETV Bharat)