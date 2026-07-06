ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland Scores Twice To Beat Brazil, Send Norway Into Quarterfinals For 1st Time

Norway's Erling Haaland (9) celebrates with Andreas Schjelderup (21) after scoring their second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 5, 2026. ( AP )

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J: Erling Haaland headed in the go-ahead goal in the 80th minute and scored again before the end of regulation time, carrying Norway into the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time with a 2-1 victory over Brazil on Sunday that showcased the young striker on soccer’s biggest stage.

Haaland, after being a nonfactor for much of the afternoon and having limited touches, turned it on when it mattered most, getting the right side of his head on the ball after a perfect setup by Andreas Schjelderup, who entered at halftime. Schjelderup jumped on Haaland’s back to celebrate the 6-foot-5 striker scoring his sixth goal at the World Cup and did so again after assisting on his seventh, tying Lionel Messi for the most in the tournament.