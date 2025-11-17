ETV Bharat / sports

Haaland Led Norway To First World Cup Appearance Since 1998 With 4-1 Win Over Italy

It marked a historic occasion for Norwegian football, putting an end to the 28-year wait to return to the world football’s grandest stage, highlighting a shift team’s fortunes in recent years. Coming into the match, Italy needed a nine-goal margin to top the group, but finished six points behind Norway, failing to qualify directly for the third consecutive time.

Hyderabad: Erling Haaland’s brace helped Norway defeat Italy by 4-1 and secure a berth in the FIFA World Cup 2026. He helped the country secure their first qualification since 1998. Norway won after trailing in the match against Italy, thanks to Erling Haaland’s brace and helped them top the group. The defeat means that Italy will have to secure the qualification through the playoff route, which is to be played in March.

The match kicked off with Italian dominance. Francesco Pio Esposito scored for them in the 11th minute, and they controlled the proceedings for much of the first half. Norway took over control in the second half as equalised for them in the second half. Erling Haaland scored two goals in the 78th and 79th minutes, taking his tally to 16 in the qualification campaign. The fourth goal for Norway was scored by Jorgen Strand Larsen in the stoppage time.

England, Portugal qualify for World Cup

England and Portugal also secured their places in the World Cup with victories over Albania and Armenia. A brace by Harry Kane in the second half was enough for the English side to sign off a perfect qualifying campaign and book a berth in the event next year.

With the victory, England became the first team to keep clean sheets in all their matches on route to his World Cup. Portugal thrashed Armenia by 9-1 to get a place in the World Cup, which is to be played next year.