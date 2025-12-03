EPL 2025-26: Erling Haaland Etches His Name In Record Books As Manchester City Beat Fulham In Goal Fest
Manchester City beat Fulham by 5-4 on Tuesday, while Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 10:12 AM IST
Hyderabad: Manchester City outplayed Fulham by 5-4 in the English Premier League (EPL) fixture, which saw both sides having a go at the opponent’s goal regularly. City achieved their 19th consecutive win against Fulham at Craven Cottage, continuing their domination in the matchup. Norwegian striker Erling Haaland reached a major milestone of 100 goals in the tournament. Also, by achieving the milestone, he became the fastest to 100 goals in the EPL. With the triumph, Manchester City occupied the second position in the standings with a tally of 28 points, just two points behind leaders Arsenal. Fulham remain at 15th position with 17 points.
City got to a commanding lead of 5-1 thanks to goals by Haaland, Reijnders, Phil Foden (twice), and an own goal by Sander Berge. Fulham bounced back after trailing by four goals as Iwobi and Chukwueze scored goals. Fulham nearly pulled off the equaliser in the stoppage time, but Gvardiol’s crucial goal-line clearance in stoppage time thwarted their comeback, and Manchester City signed off the game with three points added in their kitty.
City’s winning streak of 19 triumphs in a row over Fulham is now the longest run by any club against a single opponent in the history of English Football.
Haaland surpasses Alan Shearer
The Manchester City striker scored 100 EPL goals in just 111 league appearances, becoming the fastest to reach the milestone. Earlier, Alan Shearer, a former Newcastle legend, held the record by achieving the feat in 124 matches.
The 25-year-old inked the record in the 17th minute when Jeremy Doku picked him up with a sharp cut-back. Haaland came up with a perfectly timed run and hammered a powerful strike past Bern Leno.
“Proud moment, 100 club is a huge thing. To do it this quickly is amazing. I'm proud, I'm happy,” he said after the match.
"I've said it many times - a striker for City should score a lot of goals. That's my job, that's what I try to do. And I'm not bad at it! I should have had a hat-trick, I had a few chances. I need to practise."