EPL 2025-26: Erling Haaland Etches His Name In Record Books As Manchester City Beat Fulham In Goal Fest

Hyderabad: Manchester City outplayed Fulham by 5-4 in the English Premier League (EPL) fixture, which saw both sides having a go at the opponent’s goal regularly. City achieved their 19th consecutive win against Fulham at Craven Cottage, continuing their domination in the matchup. Norwegian striker Erling Haaland reached a major milestone of 100 goals in the tournament. Also, by achieving the milestone, he became the fastest to 100 goals in the EPL. With the triumph, Manchester City occupied the second position in the standings with a tally of 28 points, just two points behind leaders Arsenal. Fulham remain at 15th position with 17 points.

City got to a commanding lead of 5-1 thanks to goals by Haaland, Reijnders, Phil Foden (twice), and an own goal by Sander Berge. Fulham bounced back after trailing by four goals as Iwobi and Chukwueze scored goals. Fulham nearly pulled off the equaliser in the stoppage time, but Gvardiol’s crucial goal-line clearance in stoppage time thwarted their comeback, and Manchester City signed off the game with three points added in their kitty.

City’s winning streak of 19 triumphs in a row over Fulham is now the longest run by any club against a single opponent in the history of English Football.