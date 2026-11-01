EPL Roundup: Brighton Stun Manchester City; Manchester United Continue Their Poor Form
Brighton defeated Manchester City by a narrow margin of 1-0, while Manchester United were outplayed by Chelsea 2-0.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST
Manchester (England): Third-place Brighton stunned table toppers Manchester City in the English Premier League fixture played at the Etihad Stadium. The Seagulls registered their first-ever away win over City in a total of 18 attempts. Yasin Ayari was the goalscorer for Brighton, and his strike turned out to be decisive in the club’s victory.
Manchester City vs Brighton match highlights
Yasin Ayari came up with a decisive strike in the 11th minute as he capitalised on a defensive mishap by Matheus Nunes and slotted a close-range shot past the goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. It was a sort of redemption for Ayari, as he had missed a critical penalty against City in the EFL Cup just three days back.
🏝️ @BHAFC win away at Man City for the first time in the Premier League https://t.co/asZL1Nwtrp— Premier League (@premierleague) October 31, 2026
Manchester City dominated the latter half of the match but were unable to score a goal from it. They took a total of 21 shots, but Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen put in a spectacular performance, making six crucial saves to register a clean sheet.
Iliman Ndiaye was closest to scoring an equaliser for the hosts as he missed a header by a close margin in the first half while his powerful second-half strike was tipped onto the crossbar by Verbruggen.
📈 @ChelseaFC looking up. https://t.co/Q4P0ePmujG— Premier League (@premierleague) October 31, 2026
Chelsea beat 10-man Manchester United
Chelsea outplayed a 10-man Manchester United by 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. Man United has been going through a poor run of form this season so far, and it continued in the fixture as well.
Manchester United controlled the first half and created several chances but failed to capitalise. Estêvão Willian for Chelsea and Matheus Cunha for United scored goals but their rules were scored off-side by VAR.
How the table is looking after busy eight match Saturday 👀 https://t.co/TGtJJOVHi9— Premier League (@premierleague) October 31, 2026
Five minutes into the second half, Morgan Rogers broke the deadlock after driving straight through the midfield and finishing the move behind United goalkeeper Senne Lammens.
In the 63rd minute, United defender Lisandro Martínez tackled Wesley Fofana with a raised forearm and was given a second yellow card. Chelsea was awarded a penalty kick, and Cole Palmer scored his 50th Premier League goal.
EPL standings after Brighton vs Chelsea
Manchester City remain at the top of the points table with 21 points, but the gap between them and their teams in the top four are closing down the gap. They have suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats, including a 2-1 loss against Aston Villa.
Arsenal are in second position with 21 points as well, but they have played one match less than Manchester City. Brighton are in third place in the points table with a tally of 19 points from nine matches.
Other results from EPL
Bournemouth 2 - 0 Leeds
Brentford 2 - 0 Forest
Coventry 3 - 1 Sunderland
Hull 2 - 0 Ipswich
Tottenham 2 - 0 Crystal Palace
Aston Villa 1 - 1 Fulham