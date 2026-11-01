ETV Bharat / sports

EPL Roundup: Brighton Stun Manchester City; Manchester United Continue Their Poor Form

Manchester (England): Third-place Brighton stunned table toppers Manchester City in the English Premier League fixture played at the Etihad Stadium. The Seagulls registered their first-ever away win over City in a total of 18 attempts. Yasin Ayari was the goalscorer for Brighton, and his strike turned out to be decisive in the club’s victory.

Yasin Ayari came up with a decisive strike in the 11th minute as he capitalised on a defensive mishap by Matheus Nunes and slotted a close-range shot past the goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. It was a sort of redemption for Ayari, as he had missed a critical penalty against City in the EFL Cup just three days back.

Manchester City dominated the latter half of the match but were unable to score a goal from it. They took a total of 21 shots, but Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen put in a spectacular performance, making six crucial saves to register a clean sheet.

Iliman Ndiaye was closest to scoring an equaliser for the hosts as he missed a header by a close margin in the first half while his powerful second-half strike was tipped onto the crossbar by Verbruggen.

Chelsea beat 10-man Manchester United

Chelsea outplayed a 10-man Manchester United by 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. Man United has been going through a poor run of form this season so far, and it continued in the fixture as well.

Manchester United controlled the first half and created several chances but failed to capitalise. Estêvão Willian for Chelsea and Matheus Cunha for United scored goals but their rules were scored off-side by VAR.

Five minutes into the second half, Morgan Rogers broke the deadlock after driving straight through the midfield and finishing the move behind United goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

In the 63rd minute, United defender Lisandro Martínez tackled Wesley Fofana with a raised forearm and was given a second yellow card. Chelsea was awarded a penalty kick, and Cole Palmer scored his 50th Premier League goal.