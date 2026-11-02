ETV Bharat / sports

EPL 2026/27: Arsenal End 14-Year Winless Streak At Anfield With 1-0 Narrow Win Over Liverpool

Anfield (England): Arsenal continued their impressive run in the English Premier League, recording a narrow 1-0 win over Liverpool in an away game. The defending champions registered their first win at Anfield in 14 years. Kai Havertz struck an early goal for Arsenal and it helped the team win the match.

Havertz became the all-time leading German goalscorer in Premier League history with a total of 46 goals. He surpassed İlkay Gündoğan’s ( Manchester City) record of scoring 45 goals. Pascal Groß is third on the list with 34 goals. Mesut Özil and Jürgen Klinsmann make up the top five with 33 and 29 goals, respectively.

The last victory for the Gunners at Anfield was in September 2012 when they beat Liverpool 2-0. In that match, Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla scored goals for Arsenal in the 31st and 68th minutes, respectively. Howard Webb was officiating the match.

Liverpool’s two penalty claims were dismissed by the referee, Andy Madley. In the first, a shirt-pull on Isak by Arsenal defender Jurriën Timber prevented him from reaching Bradley Barcola’s cross. In the second, Christos ­Tzolis seemed to be holding Cody Gakpo, but the video review rejected awarding the penalty.

Reacting to the penalty call, Liverpool head coach Iraola referred to Isak standing his ground despite a shirt pull by Timber. He said that he should start telling his players to go down to get the foul called by the referee.

“It’s a shame you ask me this question but, honestly, yes, we have to tell them to go down because they’re not going to call it otherwise,” he said after the match.

“And then referees complain about why they go down. Because if you don’t go down, you don’t call it. I think Alex is honest. He tries to go for the ball, everyone can see live straight away there is a clear, clear pull.”

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