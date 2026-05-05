ETV Bharat / sports

Man City vs Everton: Manchester City’s 3-3 Draw Gives A Title Edge To Arsenal

Hyderabad: With the English Premier League in its business end, the race to clinch the title is becoming intense every passing day. Arsenal and Manchester City are in the top two positions in the points table with a narrow difference of five points between them. City’s title defence suffered a blow as they played a 3-3 draw against Everton, dropping some points. It was a six-goal spectacle for the fans, but for City, it might be the match that put a dent in their title chances.

Victories in their next three matches might help the Arsenal lift the title. Their next three fixtures are against West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace.

Man City vs Arsenal: The Citizens dominate the first half

City dominated the proceedings as their key players, who had been rested in the FA Cup semi-final, returned in the match. Jeremy Doku opened the account for the team as he slotted home a pass from Ryan Cherki. Also, Everton’s Michael Keane narrowly escaped a red card for a foul on Doku, which also turned out to be decisive in the match.