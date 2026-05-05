Man City vs Everton: Manchester City’s 3-3 Draw Gives A Title Edge To Arsenal
Manchester City’s title defence suffered a significant blow as they dropped points with a 3-3 draw against Everton.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: With the English Premier League in its business end, the race to clinch the title is becoming intense every passing day. Arsenal and Manchester City are in the top two positions in the points table with a narrow difference of five points between them. City’s title defence suffered a blow as they played a 3-3 draw against Everton, dropping some points. It was a six-goal spectacle for the fans, but for City, it might be the match that put a dent in their title chances.
Victories in their next three matches might help the Arsenal lift the title. Their next three fixtures are against West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace.
Man City vs Arsenal: The Citizens dominate the first half
City dominated the proceedings as their key players, who had been rested in the FA Cup semi-final, returned in the match. Jeremy Doku opened the account for the team as he slotted home a pass from Ryan Cherki. Also, Everton’s Michael Keane narrowly escaped a red card for a foul on Doku, which also turned out to be decisive in the match.
🚨 Everton and Man City share points in a crazy game!— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 4, 2026
Who’s been your Man of the Match? pic.twitter.com/pfTcCPwXwW
Man City vs Arsenal: Mistakes from City’s defence in second half
Everton took advantage of serious errors by the City defence in the second half. Thierno Barry equalised for Everton after intercepting a pass from Mark Gueye. Jake O'Brien soon put Everton ahead with a header. Barry scored his second goal on the counter-attack, leaving City 3-1 down.
Erling Haaland paved the way for City’s comeback. Haaland pulled one back for City (3-2) shortly after connecting the third goal. Doku emerged as the saviour in the seventh minute of injury time (97th minute) for City with a beautiful shot from outside the box.
Speaking after the match, City manager Pep Guardiola praised the team's fighting spirit. "It's better than losing. The game was in our hands, but now the situation has changed. We'll see what happens in the next few games," Guardiola said.
Arsenal has won the top-flight league 13 times, and they will have an opportunity to win the 14th occasion.