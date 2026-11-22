ETV Bharat / sports

EPL 2026-27: Leeds Thrash Chelsea, Arsenal And Manchester City Held To Draws

Hyderabad: Matchday 11 of the English Premier League witnessed three surprising results as Leeds beat Chelsea with ease while mighty teams like Manchester City and Arsenal were held to draws in their respective matches.

Leeds turned their fixture against Chelsea into a goal fest and registered their first Premier League win at Stamford Bridge since December 1999. Thanks to their win, they jumped to the sixth position with 17 points from 11 matches.

Chelsea took a lead early in the innings as Emmanuel Emegha scored a goal in the 25th minute from a Morgan Rogers pass. Leeds pulled one back within three minutes as Noah Okafor punished a defending error from the opposition to score past Emiliano Martínez. Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a 53rd-minute penalty and put Leeds United into a lead. Okafor smashed home a half-volley in the 58th minute, and substitute Brenden Aaronson capped off the win with a goal in stoppage time (90’+ 2).

Chelsea Leeds highlights

Manchester City held to a draw by Fulham

The 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium meant Fulham ended a historic 15-year run of dominance by Manchester City over them. Manchester City had won 20 straight matches against Fulham in all competitions—the longest winning run by one team against another in English football history. They scored 62 goals while conceding just 13 in the mentioned span against Fulham.