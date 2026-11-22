EPL 2026-27: Leeds Thrash Chelsea, Arsenal And Manchester City Held To Draws
Matchday 11 of the English Premier League witnessed an upset as Leeds beat Chelsea 4-1.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
Hyderabad: Matchday 11 of the English Premier League witnessed three surprising results as Leeds beat Chelsea with ease while mighty teams like Manchester City and Arsenal were held to draws in their respective matches.
Leeds beat Chelsea
Leeds turned their fixture against Chelsea into a goal fest and registered their first Premier League win at Stamford Bridge since December 1999. Thanks to their win, they jumped to the sixth position with 17 points from 11 matches.
Moving on up. @LUFC ✨ https://t.co/ZSOYU8m6ho— Premier League (@premierleague) November 21, 2026
Chelsea took a lead early in the innings as Emmanuel Emegha scored a goal in the 25th minute from a Morgan Rogers pass. Leeds pulled one back within three minutes as Noah Okafor punished a defending error from the opposition to score past Emiliano Martínez. Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a 53rd-minute penalty and put Leeds United into a lead. Okafor smashed home a half-volley in the 58th minute, and substitute Brenden Aaronson capped off the win with a goal in stoppage time (90’+ 2).
Chelsea Leeds highlights
Manchester City held to a draw by Fulham
The 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium meant Fulham ended a historic 15-year run of dominance by Manchester City over them. Manchester City had won 20 straight matches against Fulham in all competitions—the longest winning run by one team against another in English football history. They scored 62 goals while conceding just 13 in the mentioned span against Fulham.
Also, Fulham earned their first Premier League point away to Manchester City in 13 visits and avoided a defeat against them for the first time since September 2011.
Ending a run of defeats dating back to 2011 🗓️ ⚪️ @FulhamFC https://t.co/7YKvLuWzPH— Premier League (@premierleague) November 21, 2026
Rodrigo Muniz scored in the 16th minute for Fulham while Elliot Anderson scored for City in the 57th minute.
Newcastle and Arsenal produce goal fest
The 2–2 draw put an end to Arsenal’s 21-game streak without a league draw (starting from February 2026). Also, it was only the second stalemate for the Gunners in their last 28 Premier League clashes with Newcastle.
Saturday night entertainment 🍿 @NUFC 🤝 @Arsenal https://t.co/ERwjn7ggjn— Premier League (@premierleague) November 21, 2026
Eberechi Eze (33') and Noni Madueke (78') scored for Arsenal while Harvey Barnes (49') and Malick Thiaw (62') stepped up for Newcastle.
EPL 2026/27 standings
Arsenal are at the top of the points table with 28 points from 11 matches. Brighton and Hove, who are punching above their weight, are second with 22 points after 11 fixtures. Manchester City are in third place with 22 points, while Bournemouth has occupied the final Champions League spot with 18 points.