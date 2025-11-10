ETV Bharat / sports

EPL 2025/26 Matchday 11 Results: Manchester City Crush Liverpool 3-0; Brentford Defeat Newcastle

Manchester City occupied the second spot in the English Premier League points table with a 3-0 win over Liverpool.

EPL 2025/26 matchday 11 results
File Photo: Manchester City (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : November 10, 2025 at 10:33 AM IST

Hyderabad: The matchday 11 concluded on Sunday, November 10, with a total of six matches played. The biggest result of the day came in the match between Manchester City and Liverpool, where the former beat the latter by 3-0. Brentford defeated Newcastle by 3-1, while Aston Villa, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest emerged triumphant in the other results of the day.

Manchester City 3 - Liverpool 0

City dominated the proceedings against the Reds, leaving their opponents clueless throughout the match. Norway striker Erling Haaland provided them with a lead in the 29th minute with a brilliant header into the right corner on a cross from Matheus Nunes.

Nico Gonzalez's 20-yard shot deflected in off Van Dijk in the first-half stoppage time, and City were up 2-0 in the match. The final nail in the coffin was put in by Jeremy Doku, who curled a superb right foot into the net just after an hour.

It was the 1,000th match for Pep Guardiola as a manager, and he celebrated it in style with a dominating victory over Liverpool.

With the triumph, City moved to the second position in the points table with 22 points from 11 matches. Liverpool is in eighth place with 18 points from 11 matches.

Brentford beat Newcastle by 3-1

Newcastle hasn’t been in great form in the ongoing season, standing at 14th place with just 12 points from 11 matches. Sunderland dished out a clinical effort to topple Newcastle by 3-1. Igor Thiago scored a brace for Brentford, while Kevin Schade also chipped in with one goal. Harvey Barnes had opened the goalscoring for Newcastle in the 27th minute giving them a lead, but Newcastle not only bounced back in the match but also clinched a win with three goals.

Other results of the day

Chelsea 3 - Wolves 0

Aston Villa 4 - Bournemouth 0

Crystal Palace 0 - Brighton 0

Nottingham Forest 3 - Leeds United 0

