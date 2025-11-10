ETV Bharat / sports

EPL 2025/26 Matchday 11 Results: Manchester City Crush Liverpool 3-0; Brentford Defeat Newcastle

Hyderabad: The matchday 11 concluded on Sunday, November 10, with a total of six matches played. The biggest result of the day came in the match between Manchester City and Liverpool, where the former beat the latter by 3-0. Brentford defeated Newcastle by 3-1, while Aston Villa, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest emerged triumphant in the other results of the day.

Manchester City 3 - Liverpool 0

City dominated the proceedings against the Reds, leaving their opponents clueless throughout the match. Norway striker Erling Haaland provided them with a lead in the 29th minute with a brilliant header into the right corner on a cross from Matheus Nunes.

Nico Gonzalez's 20-yard shot deflected in off Van Dijk in the first-half stoppage time, and City were up 2-0 in the match. The final nail in the coffin was put in by Jeremy Doku, who curled a superb right foot into the net just after an hour.

It was the 1,000th match for Pep Guardiola as a manager, and he celebrated it in style with a dominating victory over Liverpool.