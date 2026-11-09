English Premier League 2026/27: Manchester United Script Fightback In 4-4 Draw, Stay In Relegation Zone
Patrick Dorgu’s late strike helped Manchester United pull off a draw after they were on the verge of another defeat.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 9:06 AM IST
Greater Manchester (England): Manchester United is going through a dismal run of form, and the team survived a defeat on November 8 at Old Trafford against Aston Villa. Some fans were seen leaving the stadium when Man United were two goals down, but late heroics from Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu for a 4-4 draw pulled them back in the stands.
Some pressure on manager Michael Carrick might have eased as United managed a 4-4 draw after their Champions League win against AS Roma mid-week.
WHAT. A. GAME. @ManUtd and @AstonVilla produce a Premier League CLASSIC 🤯 https://t.co/VarasdJD5F— Premier League (@premierleague) November 8, 2026
Villa surged forward with a 2-0 lead inside the first four minutes. Alysson put them ahead immediately after the kickoff with a shot beating opposition goalkeeper Senne Lammens. Another goal came thanks to an error from the United goalkeeper as he failed to clear a shot from Alysson, and it fell to Nicholas Jackson, who put it into the back of the net.
Matheus Cunha was brought down in the penalty box in the 16th minute by Kamara, and Man United got a penalty. Bruno Fernandes stepped up to make it 2-1. unite d continue to be aggressive and Zion Suzuki made some spectacular save. The Red Devils scored an equaliser in the 44th minute as Youri Tielmans scored a goal against his former side.
90+6' ⚽️ https://t.co/tvdNt7xQZr— Premier League (@premierleague) November 8, 2026
Aston Villa took a lead in the second half as John McGinn converted a penalty in the 48th minute, which was awarded to the team after Alysson was tackled by Diogo Dalot. Just five minutes later, a free kick from McGinn caused chaos inside the box as Leny Yoro's clearance went off the bar. The ball fell to Leon Goretzka, who scored his first goal for Villa.
It looked like United are heading for a loss with stoppage time board went up showing six minutes. But just then, Dorgu made a run from the left, and his pass perfectly reached the feet of Zirkzee, who scored his third goal for the team. Patrick Dorgu then pulled one back in the sixth minute of stoppage time to end the match at a 4-4 draw.
Manchester United in relegation zone
Manchester United are going through a horrific run in the ongoing season with just eight points from 10 matches. They have managed to win only one fixture out of 10, drew five and lost four. The team is currently at the 18th position in the standings and face a risk of being relegated as they are amongst the bottom three teams.