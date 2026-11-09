ETV Bharat / sports

English Premier League 2026/27: Manchester United Script Fightback In 4-4 Draw, Stay In Relegation Zone

Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu, left, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal ( AP )

Greater Manchester (England): Manchester United is going through a dismal run of form, and the team survived a defeat on November 8 at Old Trafford against Aston Villa. Some fans were seen leaving the stadium when Man United were two goals down, but late heroics from Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu for a 4-4 draw pulled them back in the stands.

Some pressure on manager Michael Carrick might have eased as United managed a 4-4 draw after their Champions League win against AS Roma mid-week.

Villa surged forward with a 2-0 lead inside the first four minutes. Alysson put them ahead immediately after the kickoff with a shot beating opposition goalkeeper Senne Lammens. Another goal came thanks to an error from the United goalkeeper as he failed to clear a shot from Alysson, and it fell to Nicholas Jackson, who put it into the back of the net. Matheus Cunha was brought down in the penalty box in the 16th minute by Kamara, and Man United got a penalty. Bruno Fernandes stepped up to make it 2-1. unite d continue to be aggressive and Zion Suzuki made some spectacular save. The Red Devils scored an equaliser in the 44th minute as Youri Tielmans scored a goal against his former side.