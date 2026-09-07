ETV Bharat / sports

Premier League: Everton Draws Against Man United; Arsenal Beat Chelsea

Hyderabad: Arsenal defeated Chelsea on matchday 3 of the English Premier League. The Gunners won by two goals to one in a fierce battle. Arsenal scripted a brilliant comeback after being one goal behind. Meanwhile, in a match where defensive errors were again blamed, Everton conceded a goal in injury time to draw Manchester United 2-2.

Arsenal defeat Chelsea

Arsenal overcame their biggest test of the season at home to the Emirates Stadium. Chelsea took the lead in the second minute through Morgan Rogers. Rogers' low volley from the edge of the box went past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and into the net.

But Arsenal fought back with the spirit of a champion team and kept creating chances. Finally, in the 25th minute, Arsenal equalised through Kai Havertz.