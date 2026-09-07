Premier League: Everton Draws Against Man United; Arsenal Beat Chelsea
Everton played a 2-2 draw against Manchester United, while Arsenal beat Chelsea by 2-1 after trailing by one goal.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 10:23 AM IST
Hyderabad: Arsenal defeated Chelsea on matchday 3 of the English Premier League. The Gunners won by two goals to one in a fierce battle. Arsenal scripted a brilliant comeback after being one goal behind. Meanwhile, in a match where defensive errors were again blamed, Everton conceded a goal in injury time to draw Manchester United 2-2.
Arsenal defeat Chelsea
Arsenal overcame their biggest test of the season at home to the Emirates Stadium. Chelsea took the lead in the second minute through Morgan Rogers. Rogers' low volley from the edge of the box went past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and into the net.
The defending champions come from behind to see off Chelsea 👊 pic.twitter.com/YzyGhAEqrW— Premier League (@premierleague) September 6, 2026
But Arsenal fought back with the spirit of a champion team and kept creating chances. Finally, in the 25th minute, Arsenal equalised through Kai Havertz.
Early in the second half (50th minute), Arsenal secured the victory with a clinical finish from captain Martin Ødegaard. This was Chelsea's first defeat under new coach Xabi Alonso. Arsenal have won all three matches played and moved to the top of the table with nine points, level with Manchester City.
You couldn't take your eyes off @Everton v @ManUtd 🍿 pic.twitter.com/LjgEh7pI5h— Premier League (@premierleague) September 6, 2026
Man United drop points
Manchester United, who have had a poor start to the season, dropped points against Everton. Despite leading twice, United let the lead slip away in the last minute. United took the lead early in the second half through Bryan Mbeumo. However, Everton equalised in the 83rd minute through Tyrique George.
United were back in the lead in the 88th minute when substitute Benjamin Sesko put them ahead again. But in the sixth minute of injury time, Everton's new signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles fired a long-range shot from outside the box past United goalkeeper Senne Lammens and into the right corner, which made the scoreline 2-2.
Defensive errors were once again United's downfall, and they have won just one of their three matches.