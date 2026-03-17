ETV Bharat / sports

Chelsea Fined 131 Crore Rupees, Handed 1 Year Transfer Ban

Hyderabad: Chelsea have been slapped with a fine of Rs 131 crore ($14.3 million) and are handed a one-year transfer ban for breaching the financial rules, the English Premier League announced on Monday. The sanctions were imposed on the club by the EPL after Chelsea reported the potential breaches to the Football Association by themselves. The issue emerged in 2022 when a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed the takeover of the club from Russian businessman Roman Abramovich.

“The Premier League has concluded two separate disciplinary processes involving Chelsea Football Club, following the Club voluntarily self-reporting potential historical breaches of rules," the statement from the Premier League said.

“The Club has been sanctioned by the Premier League with an immediate nine-month Academy Transfer ban and a suspended one-year first-team player transfer ban (suspended for two years)," the league said.