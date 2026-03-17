Chelsea Fined 131 Crore Rupees, Handed 1 Year Transfer Ban
Chelsea have been fined a sum of $14.3 million and handed a one-year transfer ban for breaching financial rules.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chelsea have been slapped with a fine of Rs 131 crore ($14.3 million) and are handed a one-year transfer ban for breaching the financial rules, the English Premier League announced on Monday. The sanctions were imposed on the club by the EPL after Chelsea reported the potential breaches to the Football Association by themselves. The issue emerged in 2022 when a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed the takeover of the club from Russian businessman Roman Abramovich.
“The Premier League has concluded two separate disciplinary processes involving Chelsea Football Club, following the Club voluntarily self-reporting potential historical breaches of rules," the statement from the Premier League said.
“The Club has been sanctioned by the Premier League with an immediate nine-month Academy Transfer ban and a suspended one-year first-team player transfer ban (suspended for two years)," the league said.
🚨 BREAKING: Chelsea have been handed a suspended 1 year ban on signing first-team players and fined £10m (€11.6m / $13.7m) by the Premier League.— Arsenal X-tra (@Ar_senalXtra_) March 16, 2026
The sanctions relate to alleged financial rule breaches during the ownership of Abramovich.@David_Ornstein ....𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 pic.twitter.com/HVHq30WUa1
Chelsea accepted sanctions, and they were fined for breaches linked to financial reporting, third-party investment, and youth development regulations. The statement from the club also mentioned that between 2011 and 2018, 'undisclosed payments by third parties associated with the club were made to players, unregistered agents and other third parties.'
“These payments were not disclosed to the football regulatory authorities at the time, including the Premier League,” the statement further added.
Importantly, the Premier League confirmed that there will be no points deduction, as the investigation also revealed that Chelsea would not have violated the league's financial rules even if the payments might have been properly reported.
Chelsea are currently sixth in the Premier League standings and are trailing by 2-5 in the Round of 16 after suffering a defeat in the first leg. Also, they would be aiming to clinch the silverware as they are in the title race. Chelsea last won the UEFA Champions League in the 2020-21 season, and they will aim to win the title again.