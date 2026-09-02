ENG-W vs IRE-W: England Crush Ireland With Their Highest Successful ODI Run Chase
The England women's team registered their highest successful ODI chase in the first ODI against Ireland.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST
Hyderabad: England women's team achieved a historic feat during their victory against Ireland in the first match of a three-game bilateral series against Ireland. The team registered their highest successful ODI chase, taking down a target of 282 in just 38.1 overs while losing four wickets.
Batting first in the series opener, Ireland scored 281 runs for the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. The England women's team reached the target with 71 deliveries to spare. Opener Maia Bouchier played a pivotal role in this historic win with a magnificent knock of 104 runs, while Sophia Dunkley also contributed 73 runs.
A record breaking night in Leicester 👊 pic.twitter.com/Fg0x3fS6Gb— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 1, 2026
England’s previous highest successful run chase in ODI cricket was 267 runs, achieved against Australia in Bristol in 2023, when they reached the target with two wickets to spare. Under the leadership of stand-in captain Charlie Dean, they broke their own record. Also, this marks the seventh-highest successful run chase in women's ODI cricket. New Zealand Women top the all-time list, having successfully chased down a target of 347 runs against South Africa Women in 2016.
A strong opening stand between Maia Bouchier and Sophia Dunkley guided England to a comprehensive win in Leicester 👏— ICC (@ICC) September 1, 2026
📝: https://t.co/yBe9SCQdfh pic.twitter.com/qtMdVC4n3z
Highest successful chase in women's ODIs
350/8 – New Zealand vs. South Africa (Wellington, 1 April 2026)
341/5 – India vs. Australia (Navi Mumbai, 30 October 2025)
331/7 – Australia vs. India (Visakhapatnam, 12 October 2025)
305/4 – Sri Lanka vs. South Africa (Potchefstroom, 17 April 2024)
Top-order batters lead England to victory
Openers Maia Bouchier and Sophia Dunkley ensured an easy win for the English side with their half-centuries. Bouchier scored 104 runs from 95 deliveries while Sophia Dunkley amassed 73 runs from 61 balls during her stay at the crease. The duo added 143 runs from 118 balls for the opening wicket, setting the foundation for the team’s victory.
England have got to a stellar start in the three-match series with a dominant win over the opposition in the three-match series. They will aim to win the next fixture and take an unassailable 2-0 lead. On the other hand, Ireland will aim to bounce back in the series with a win at Derby.