ETV Bharat / sports

ENG-W vs IRE-W: England Crush Ireland With Their Highest Successful ODI Run Chase

Hyderabad: England women's team achieved a historic feat during their victory against Ireland in the first match of a three-game bilateral series against Ireland. The team registered their highest successful ODI chase, taking down a target of 282 in just 38.1 overs while losing four wickets.

Batting first in the series opener, Ireland scored 281 runs for the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. The England women's team reached the target with 71 deliveries to spare. Opener Maia Bouchier played a pivotal role in this historic win with a magnificent knock of 104 runs, while Sophia Dunkley also contributed 73 runs.

England’s previous highest successful run chase in ODI cricket was 267 runs, achieved against Australia in Bristol in 2023, when they reached the target with two wickets to spare. Under the leadership of stand-in captain Charlie Dean, they broke their own record. Also, this marks the seventh-highest successful run chase in women's ODI cricket. New Zealand Women top the all-time list, having successfully chased down a target of 347 runs against South Africa Women in 2016.

Highest successful chase in women's ODIs