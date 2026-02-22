ENG vs SL Weather Report: Rain Threatens Another Super 8 Clash In T20 World Cup 2026
The scheduled Super 8 game of the T20 World Cup 2026 between England and Sri Lanka is facing a washout possibility.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: With Sri Lanka co-hosting the T20 World Cup 2026, the weather update before the start of every match has become crucial. England and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in the Super 8 clash on Sunday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. However, the rain factor might play a spoilsport, and the spectators might see another match being abandoned after the fixture between Pakistan and New Zealand was washed out in Colombo on Saturday.
England vs Sri Lanka weather report
The match hours show a strong possibility of rain interrupting the contest. The rain probability is hovering from 55 to 74 % during the match hours. According to accuweather.com, the rain probability is around 55 % on 2 PM, 61 % on 3 PM, 74 % from 4 to 5 PM and 49 % on 6 PM. Also, the weather is expected to be cloudy throughout the match. Also, the air quality will be fair according to the weather forecast.
Both teams should play at least five overs to determine a result. However, the rain hints at a strong possibility that the match might be abandoned. If the match gets washed out, all four teams in Group 2 will have one point with a net run rate of 0.
England vs Sri Lanka head-to-head
In the 17 matches played between the two teams, England won 13 matches while Sri Lanka emerged triumphant in four matches. Sri Lanka have never managed to beat the English side in the T20 World Cup since 2012.
Squad
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dushmantha Chameera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara