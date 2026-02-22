ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs SL Weather Report: Rain Threatens Another Super 8 Clash In T20 World Cup 2026

Hyderabad: With Sri Lanka co-hosting the T20 World Cup 2026, the weather update before the start of every match has become crucial. England and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in the Super 8 clash on Sunday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. However, the rain factor might play a spoilsport, and the spectators might see another match being abandoned after the fixture between Pakistan and New Zealand was washed out in Colombo on Saturday.

England vs Sri Lanka weather report

The match hours show a strong possibility of rain interrupting the contest. The rain probability is hovering from 55 to 74 % during the match hours. According to accuweather.com, the rain probability is around 55 % on 2 PM, 61 % on 3 PM, 74 % from 4 to 5 PM and 49 % on 6 PM. Also, the weather is expected to be cloudy throughout the match. Also, the air quality will be fair according to the weather forecast.

England vs Sri Lanka weather report (Accuweather screen grab)

Both teams should play at least five overs to determine a result. However, the rain hints at a strong possibility that the match might be abandoned. If the match gets washed out, all four teams in Group 2 will have one point with a net run rate of 0.