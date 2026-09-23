ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs SL: Joe Root Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar In Record Books During First ODI

Hyderabad: England batter Joe Root scripted a significant landmark in international cricket surpassing former great Sachin Tendulkar in the record books. Root completed 23,000 international runs in the first ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Durham. He became the second-fastest batter to reach 23K runs surpassing Sachin Tendulkar by achieving the feat in 521 innings.

Tendulkar had reached the feat in 522 innings and Root reached the feat earlier than the Indian great. Only Virat Kohli lies ahead of him in the list achieving the feat in 490 innings.

Fastest to 23K international runs

Virat Kohli - 490 innings

Joe Root - 521 innings

Sachin Tendulkar - 522 innings

Ricky Ponting - 544 innings

Root achieved the milestone during his knock of 44 runs laced with five boundaries. He found the right balance between aggression and composure rotating the strike while hitting boundaries whenever he got the opportunity.

Root has scored 23,041 international runs and is at the eighth position in the all-time list. Rahul Dravid is at the seventh place with 24,208 runs and Root’s next target will be to overtake the Indian batter in the list.

Most runs in the international cricket