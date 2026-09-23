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ENG vs SL: Joe Root Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar In Record Books During First ODI

England batter Joe Root played a knock of 44 runs in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Durham.

ENG vs SL 1st ODI
File photo: Joe Root (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 23, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: England batter Joe Root scripted a significant landmark in international cricket surpassing former great Sachin Tendulkar in the record books. Root completed 23,000 international runs in the first ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Durham. He became the second-fastest batter to reach 23K runs surpassing Sachin Tendulkar by achieving the feat in 521 innings.

Tendulkar had reached the feat in 522 innings and Root reached the feat earlier than the Indian great. Only Virat Kohli lies ahead of him in the list achieving the feat in 490 innings.

Fastest to 23K international runs

Virat Kohli - 490 innings

Joe Root - 521 innings

Sachin Tendulkar - 522 innings

Ricky Ponting - 544 innings

Root achieved the milestone during his knock of 44 runs laced with five boundaries. He found the right balance between aggression and composure rotating the strike while hitting boundaries whenever he got the opportunity.

Root has scored 23,041 international runs and is at the eighth position in the all-time list. Rahul Dravid is at the seventh place with 24,208 runs and Root’s next target will be to overtake the Indian batter in the list.

Most runs in the international cricket

Sachin Tendulkar (India) — 34,357 runs — 782 innings

Virat Kohli (India) — 28,359 runs — 629 innings

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) — 28,016 runs — 666 innings

Ricky Ponting (Australia) — 27,483 runs — 668 innings

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) — 25,957 runs — 725 innings

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) — 25,534 runs — 617 innings

Rahul Dravid (India) — 24,208 runs — 605 innings

Joe Root (England) — 23,041 runs — 521 innings

England thrash Sri Lanka by 89 runs

It was an easy win for England in the opening fixture of the ODI series. Batting first, they posted 265 runs thanks to a fifty from Harry Brook (67) and crucial contributions from Will Jacks (46 Not Out) and Joe Root.

Sri Lanka never looked comfortable in the chase and were bundled out for just 176 from 37 overs. Will Jacks picked a five-wicket haul while conceding only 22 runs. Only Kusal Mendis (42) and Dunith Wellalage (45) registered 30-plus scores for the Lankan side.

TAGGED:

SL VS ENG 1ST ODI
ENG VS SRI LANKA ODI
JOE ROOT SURPASS SACHIN TENDULKAR
JOE ROOT RECORDS
ENG VS SL ODI

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