ENG vs SL: Joe Root Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar In Record Books During First ODI
England batter Joe Root played a knock of 44 runs in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Durham.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST
Hyderabad: England batter Joe Root scripted a significant landmark in international cricket surpassing former great Sachin Tendulkar in the record books. Root completed 23,000 international runs in the first ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Durham. He became the second-fastest batter to reach 23K runs surpassing Sachin Tendulkar by achieving the feat in 521 innings.
Tendulkar had reached the feat in 522 innings and Root reached the feat earlier than the Indian great. Only Virat Kohli lies ahead of him in the list achieving the feat in 490 innings.
Vintage Root 🤌— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 22, 2026
23,000 international runs and counting 😮💨
Follow along live 👉 https://t.co/gPrv7HKN7K pic.twitter.com/LZU58Q8RaV
Fastest to 23K international runs
Virat Kohli - 490 innings
Joe Root - 521 innings
Sachin Tendulkar - 522 innings
Ricky Ponting - 544 innings
Root achieved the milestone during his knock of 44 runs laced with five boundaries. He found the right balance between aggression and composure rotating the strike while hitting boundaries whenever he got the opportunity.
Root has scored 23,041 international runs and is at the eighth position in the all-time list. Rahul Dravid is at the seventh place with 24,208 runs and Root’s next target will be to overtake the Indian batter in the list.
Most runs in the international cricket
Sachin Tendulkar (India) — 34,357 runs — 782 innings
Virat Kohli (India) — 28,359 runs — 629 innings
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) — 28,016 runs — 666 innings
Ricky Ponting (Australia) — 27,483 runs — 668 innings
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) — 25,957 runs — 725 innings
Jacques Kallis (South Africa) — 25,534 runs — 617 innings
Rahul Dravid (India) — 24,208 runs — 605 innings
Joe Root (England) — 23,041 runs — 521 innings
England thrash Sri Lanka by 89 runs
It was an easy win for England in the opening fixture of the ODI series. Batting first, they posted 265 runs thanks to a fifty from Harry Brook (67) and crucial contributions from Will Jacks (46 Not Out) and Joe Root.
Sri Lanka never looked comfortable in the chase and were bundled out for just 176 from 37 overs. Will Jacks picked a five-wicket haul while conceding only 22 runs. Only Kusal Mendis (42) and Dunith Wellalage (45) registered 30-plus scores for the Lankan side.