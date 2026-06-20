ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: Joe Root Scripts History, Becomes Only Second Player To Complete 14,000 Runs

Hyderabad: England batter Joe Root joined an elite list of batters on Day 4 of the second Test between England and New Zealand at The Oval, London, on Thursday. He breached the 14,000-run mark in Test cricket and became only the second batter to achieve the feat in international cricket after Sachin Tendulkar. Also, he is the first Englishman to reach the milestone.

Root is currently the stand-in skipper of the team in the absence of Ben Stokes. He achieved the feat in 302 innings. Notably, Tendulkar achieved the feat in 279 innings in 2010 against Australia, which is 14 innings quicker than the English batter. However, Root reached the milestone in fewer matches (165) than Tendulkar (271)

The 36-year-old is considered to be one of the greatest Test batters in the current era and has scored 66 half-centuries and 41 centuries in red-ball cricket so far since his debut against India in 2012.

He has currently joint third-most centuries in Tests (41) along with Ricky Ponting of Australia. Only behind Tendulkar (51) and South Africa's Jacques Kallis (45) in the list.

Most runs in Test cricket

Sachin Tendulkar- 15,921 in 279 innings