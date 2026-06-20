ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: Joe Root Scripts History, Becomes Only Second Player To Complete 14,000 Runs
Joe Root, who is the stand-in captain in the absence of regular skipper Ben Stokes, has crossed the 14,000-run mark in Tests.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: England batter Joe Root joined an elite list of batters on Day 4 of the second Test between England and New Zealand at The Oval, London, on Thursday. He breached the 14,000-run mark in Test cricket and became only the second batter to achieve the feat in international cricket after Sachin Tendulkar. Also, he is the first Englishman to reach the milestone.
Root is currently the stand-in skipper of the team in the absence of Ben Stokes. He achieved the feat in 302 innings. Notably, Tendulkar achieved the feat in 279 innings in 2010 against Australia, which is 14 innings quicker than the English batter. However, Root reached the milestone in fewer matches (165) than Tendulkar (271)
ALL-TIME TOP 5 TEST RUN SCORERS🚨— Kashif (@KashifNdmCric) June 20, 2026
🇮🇳 Sachin Tendulkar – 15,921 Runs
🏴 Joe Root – 14,000* Runs
🇦🇺 Ricky Ponting – 13,378 Runs
🇿🇦 Jacques Kallis – 13,289 Runs
🇮🇳 Rahul Dravid – 13,288 Runs
- Sachin Tendulkar still stands at the top of the all-time Test run charts 🐐
- Joe Root… pic.twitter.com/K8CTJWBqKk
The 36-year-old is considered to be one of the greatest Test batters in the current era and has scored 66 half-centuries and 41 centuries in red-ball cricket so far since his debut against India in 2012.
He has currently joint third-most centuries in Tests (41) along with Ricky Ponting of Australia. Only behind Tendulkar (51) and South Africa's Jacques Kallis (45) in the list.
You look up, and Joe Root's on 14,000 Test runs. pic.twitter.com/6VRBYDNLRB— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 20, 2026
Most runs in Test cricket
Sachin Tendulkar- 15,921 in 279 innings
Joe Root- 14,000* in 165 innings
Ricky Ponting- 13,378 in 168 innings
Jacques Kallis- 13,289 in 166 innings
Rahul Dravid- 13,288 in 164 innings
Will Joe Root surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s tally?
Root needs around 1900 runs to go past Tendulkar’s tally of 15,921 to become the leading run-getter in red-ball cricket. With his current average of 50.72, it is a matter of 37.9 more innings, so roughly around 38 innings or 19 Test matches are likely to be needed to take him past the legendary Tendulkar.
He is currently playing around 10-12 Test matches per year, and at that pace, he could get the desired number till mid-2028, as it will require two years, subject to health and selection permitting.
England leading the series 1-0
England are leading the series as they won the opening Test of the three-match series. However, New Zealand are on their way to script a comeback in the second Test. The Blackcaps have taken a 100-run first-innings lead. They have set a target of 462 runs for the English side.