ETV Bharat / sports

Crucial Not To Take Any Baggage From Result Of First Test: Ben Stokes

England's captain Ben Stokes reacts in the field on day two of the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. ( AP )

Perth: England captain Ben Stokes has said that his team would not take baggage from the defeat in the first Test in Perth, which the team lost within two days due to some exceptional performance by Australian batters.

"...When we get to Brisbane, we need to be back up to that mindset of how we came to the series before this game, and we are still very confident about our abilities and achieving the goal. It should be so crucial not to take any baggage from this result," Stokes said in the post-match press conference .

Stokes was full of praise for Head's match-winning knock.

"That was a pretty incredible, special knock from Travis. He had an answer to absolutely everything, and he really took the bowlers on, and that was some knock," the England captain added, acknowledging how Head's intent completely derailed England's plans. The second Ashes Test will begin in Brisbane on December 4, with England aiming to level the series.

During the run-chase of 205 runs starting in the final session, openers Travis Head and Jake Weatherald came for the chase, with Usman Khawaja once again not coming to open. In the fourth and fifth overs, both Head and Weatherald scored their first boundaries, sending out signals of a storm to come.

In the eighth over, Head slammed Brydon Carse for a ramped six over slips and then a four, upping the ante. Another six flying over Ben Duckett over third man by Head brought Australia to their 50-run mark in just 9.3 overs. Aussies were 58/0 at the end of 10 overs, with Weatherald (18*) and Head (38*) unbeaten and the latter being the aggressor.