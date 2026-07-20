ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG: England Secure Series Win Over India After Eight Years; Rohit Sharma Inks His Name In Record Books

Hyderabad: The third ODI between England and India at the historic Lord's ground in London was a run fest where records were broken, and the hosts won. Even Rohit Sharma's brilliant 138, Virat Kohli's powerful half-century and Shubman Gill's excellent innings could not save India from defeat. After setting a mountain of 387 runs while batting first, England restricted India to 360/7 and won the match by 27 runs, winning their first bilateral ODI series against India since 2018.

Multiple records broken in the match

The match was also statistically historic. A total of 747 runs were scored across both innings, which is the highest aggregate ever scored in an ODI at Lord's. The previous record for the highest aggregate at Lord's was 655 runs, which was recorded in the England vs South Africa match last year. This was the second-highest aggregate in an ODI played in England. The record 763 runs between New Zealand and England at The Oval in 2015 tops the list.

India's 360/7 also entered the record books as they registered their second-highest ODI score on English soil. The previous highest was 373/6 against Sri Lanka at Taunton in 1999. In this match, Rohit scored 138 runs off 111 balls with 17 fours and 5 sixes. With this, he became the first Indian batsman to score a century in the ODI format at Lord's.