IND vs ENG: England Secure Series Win Over India After Eight Years; Rohit Sharma Inks His Name In Record Books
England defeated India by 27 runs in the third ODI at Lord's to win the series 2-1.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
Hyderabad: The third ODI between England and India at the historic Lord's ground in London was a run fest where records were broken, and the hosts won. Even Rohit Sharma's brilliant 138, Virat Kohli's powerful half-century and Shubman Gill's excellent innings could not save India from defeat. After setting a mountain of 387 runs while batting first, England restricted India to 360/7 and won the match by 27 runs, winning their first bilateral ODI series against India since 2018.
Multiple records broken in the match
The match was also statistically historic. A total of 747 runs were scored across both innings, which is the highest aggregate ever scored in an ODI at Lord's. The previous record for the highest aggregate at Lord's was 655 runs, which was recorded in the England vs South Africa match last year. This was the second-highest aggregate in an ODI played in England. The record 763 runs between New Zealand and England at The Oval in 2015 tops the list.
Skipper Harry Brook is all smiles as England defeat India 2-1 in their three-match ODI series at home 🏆— ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2026
📝 https://t.co/eY31ILqyLW pic.twitter.com/Hf567LXNVT
India's 360/7 also entered the record books as they registered their second-highest ODI score on English soil. The previous highest was 373/6 against Sri Lanka at Taunton in 1999. In this match, Rohit scored 138 runs off 111 balls with 17 fours and 5 sixes. With this, he became the first Indian batsman to score a century in the ODI format at Lord's.
England edge India in a high-scoring contest at Lord's to clinch the ODI series 2-1 💪— ICC (@ICC) July 19, 2026
📝: https://t.co/eY31ILqyLW pic.twitter.com/6nSft1Aio7
England posts a mammoth total
England won the toss and chose to bat first. Bethell and Ben Duckett laid a solid foundation for the first wicket. Bethell scored 91 runs, while Duckett played a magnificent innings of 141. Subsequently, Joe Root (an unbeaten 74 off just 48 balls) and captain Jos Buttler (an unbeaten 41 off 13 balls) launched a fierce assault on the Indian bowlers in the final overs.
Rohit Sharma becomes the first Indian to score an ODI century at Lord's 🙌— ICC (@ICC) July 19, 2026
📝: https://t.co/eY31ILqyLW pic.twitter.com/KsXWsuYYHL
England posted a massive total of 387 runs in their allotted 50 overs. The Indian bowlers failed to make an impact in the match; Prasidh Krishna claimed the most wickets with two, while Prince Yadav took one. The other bowlers were unable to contain the English batters.
India fell short of the target despite incredible batting
Chasing a target of 388 runs, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a strong start. Answering his critics, Rohit played an explosive innings of 138 runs off 110 balls, while Gill scored 77 runs off 84 balls. Virat Kohli also kept hopes of victory alive by scoring 74 runs off 60 balls. However, the primary reason for India's defeat was the failure of the middle order. Shreyas Iyer returned to the pavilion without opening his account. Ishan Kishan managed only 14 runs, while KL Rahul contributed 12 runs. In the lower order, Gurnoor Brar remained unbeaten on 18, but India could only reach a total of 360/7 in 50 overs.