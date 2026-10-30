ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs SL ODI: England Register First Win In Pakistan Since 2005 With 55-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka

Lahore (Pakistan): England ended their 21-year wait to register an ODI victory on Pakistani soil. The team beat Sri Lanka by 55 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium. Lahore in their last fixture of the tri-series and won a fixture in Pakistan for the first time since 2005. England defeated Pakistan by 42 runs on December 10, 2005, at the same venue.

Ben Duckett was the star of the show for England while batting first as he played a knock of 167 runs from 132 deliveries laced with 24 boundaries and no sixes. It was his second 150-plus score for Duckett, and he became the fourth England batter after Jason Roy, Andrew Strauss and Jos Buttler to produce multiple 150-plus knocks.

Also, Duckett registered the most number of fours (24) by an England batter in an ODI innings surpassing Alex Hales' 22 against Pakistan in Nottingham in 2016. Also, Duckett’s 167 is the second-highest individual score without hitting a six in men’s ODIs after David Warner's 173 against South Africa in Cape Town in 2016.

England post 386/5

Thanks to Duckett’s century and a crucial contribution from Tom Banton (74), the team posted 386/5. It is the third-highest ODI total in Pakistan, behind the two 400-plus totals last week in Rawalpindi. Also, England have become the first team to post four 350-plus totals against an opposition in a calendar year (vs Sri Lanka, 2026).

Harry Brook (44) and Jordan Cox (43) also contributed in the team’s huge total.