ENG vs SL ODI: England Register First Win In Pakistan Since 2005 With 55-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka
England earned a consolation win in their last tri-series fixture, beating Sri Lanka by 55 runs.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 9:48 AM IST
Lahore (Pakistan): England ended their 21-year wait to register an ODI victory on Pakistani soil. The team beat Sri Lanka by 55 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium. Lahore in their last fixture of the tri-series and won a fixture in Pakistan for the first time since 2005. England defeated Pakistan by 42 runs on December 10, 2005, at the same venue.
Duckett inks his name in record books
Ben Duckett was the star of the show for England while batting first as he played a knock of 167 runs from 132 deliveries laced with 24 boundaries and no sixes. It was his second 150-plus score for Duckett, and he became the fourth England batter after Jason Roy, Andrew Strauss and Jos Buttler to produce multiple 150-plus knocks.
Victory in Lahore 👊 https://t.co/NDfXRjGo6p— England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 29, 2026
Also, Duckett registered the most number of fours (24) by an England batter in an ODI innings surpassing Alex Hales' 22 against Pakistan in Nottingham in 2016. Also, Duckett’s 167 is the second-highest individual score without hitting a six in men’s ODIs after David Warner's 173 against South Africa in Cape Town in 2016.
A career best for Duckett in Lahore 🙌 https://t.co/wxOlmeTAzw— England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 29, 2026
England post 386/5
Thanks to Duckett’s century and a crucial contribution from Tom Banton (74), the team posted 386/5. It is the third-highest ODI total in Pakistan, behind the two 400-plus totals last week in Rawalpindi. Also, England have become the first team to post four 350-plus totals against an opposition in a calendar year (vs Sri Lanka, 2026).
Harry Brook (44) and Jordan Cox (43) also contributed in the team’s huge total.
Sri Lanka bundled out on 331
Pavan Rathnayake (118) and Kusal Mendis (89) were the two warriors for the Lankan side, but neither of them was able to take the team over the finish line. Also, other batters failed to play a big knock, and the team lost by 55 runs.
Liam Dawson picked four wickets for England while Sonny Baker scalped two wickets.
A total of 717 runs were scored in the match, and it is the second-highest match aggregate for a men's ODI in Pakistan. The record for the highest aggregate belongs to 859 runs from the England vs Sri Lanka match in Rawalpindi last week.
Tri-series final on Saturday
England will be up against Sri Lanka in the final of the tri-series on Saturday, October 31, at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.