England Pacer Mark Wood Announces Retirement From International Cricket
England fast bowler Mark Wood bid adieu to international cricket on Tuesday.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: England pacer Mark Wood put an end to his incredible international career on Tuesday announcing his retirement. The 36-year-old signs off from the international arena as a two-time World Cup champion apart from playing a key role in England’s success in Test cricket. Wood made his international debut against New Zealand in Lord’s Test in 2015 and went on to pick 119 wickets from 38 red-ball fixtures.
“I've made the decision to retire from international cricket. Although this may not come as a surprise, given the past year, it just feels like a natural time at the end of my contract,” Wood said in an official statement.
“I've always tried to be resilient and come back from injury to prove people wrong and show everyone what I can do. Unfortunately, this time I lost the battle. On medical advice, Test cricket and 50-over cricket are not possible, so the England dream has slowly been ground out of me over the last year.”
Mark Wood has announced his retirement from international cricket— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 22, 2026
He always gave everything for the Three Lions, on and off the field 🦁
What a career, what a player 🙌 pic.twitter.com/d9keObjqbt
“Playing for England has been the greatest honour I could have ever wished for and a dream come true. The little lad in me would be so chuffed to have played so much for England. To travel the world, meet incredible people and play cricket with and against the best, is something I feel incredibly lucky to have done, doing something I have loved,” he concluded.
Wood was part of the four Ashes’ campaigns for the England national side. 2015 was his maiden Ashes and he took the last wicket of the Australia side which completed the process of England lifting the urn.
And so you should be Woody 👏— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 22, 2026
Watch the full interview ➡️ https://t.co/PSzDIEQy5o pic.twitter.com/Ih3jd7GGMl
The right-arm pacer with explosive pace was also a member of England's 2019 ODI World Cup-winning squad. In that campaign, he picked 18 wickets, troubling the batters by consistently clocking deliveries of around 95mph. In the ODIs, Wood scalped 80 wickets from 70 ODIs.
He was also a member of the 2022 World Cup winning team taking nine wickets from four matches in the tournament held in Australia. He picked a total of 54 wickets from 38 T20Is.
A lion through and through 🦁 pic.twitter.com/CSs50KhoKB— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 22, 2026
Robert Key, Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, expressed that it is a privilege to watch Wood working his magic in the international cricket.
“It’s been a privilege to watch the latter part of a great career. To have been a point of difference in Ashes series wins, two World Cup wins, and to have thrilled crowds every time he got the ball in his hand is something very few players achieve. He can look back with enormous pride on a career very well spent,” he said.