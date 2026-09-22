ETV Bharat / sports

England Pacer Mark Wood Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Hyderabad: England pacer Mark Wood put an end to his incredible international career on Tuesday announcing his retirement. The 36-year-old signs off from the international arena as a two-time World Cup champion apart from playing a key role in England’s success in Test cricket. Wood made his international debut against New Zealand in Lord’s Test in 2015 and went on to pick 119 wickets from 38 red-ball fixtures.

“I've made the decision to retire from international cricket. Although this may not come as a surprise, given the past year, it just feels like a natural time at the end of my contract,” Wood said in an official statement.

“I've always tried to be resilient and come back from injury to prove people wrong and show everyone what I can do. Unfortunately, this time I lost the battle. On medical advice, Test cricket and 50-over cricket are not possible, so the England dream has slowly been ground out of me over the last year.”

“Playing for England has been the greatest honour I could have ever wished for and a dream come true. The little lad in me would be so chuffed to have played so much for England. To travel the world, meet incredible people and play cricket with and against the best, is something I feel incredibly lucky to have done, doing something I have loved,” he concluded.