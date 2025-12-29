Ashes: England Suffer Another Blow As Gus Atkinson Gets Ruled Out Of Fifth Test
England pacer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the fifth Ashes Test due to a hamstring injury.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 10:41 AM IST
Hyderabad: England have suffered a blow ahead of the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney as Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the fifth Test. He was ruled out after pulling his hamstring during the fourth match of the series in Melbourne. The English pacer claimed the first wicket on the second day of the Test, dismissing nightwatchman Scott Boland (6 off 17), who nicked one to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.
However, the 27-year-old fast bowler was seen in a lot of pain after pulling his hamstring and left the field. He subsequently underwent scans, which confirmed his left hamstring injury. Thus, he will not be part of the final Test scheduled to be played in Sydney.
Wishing you a speedy recovery, Gus 🙏— England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 29, 2025
“England Men’s seamer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out for the remainder of the Ashes tour after scans confirmed he has sustained a left hamstring injury. The Surrey right-armer left the field after bowling his fifth over of Australia’s second innings during England’s victory at the MCG in the fourth Test. England will not call up a replacement for the fifth Test, which gets underway in Sydney on 4 January,” informed the England and Wales Cricket Board in a press release.
In the three Tests he played in the series, Atkinson picked six wickets, registering the best figures of 2/28 in Melbourne. He also amassed 73 runs from five innings with the highest score of 37 during the opening Test in Perth.
He has become the third England bowler to be ruled out of the series. He was brought in the place of Jofra Archer in the playing XI for the fourth Test after the former sustained a side strain ahead of the Melbourne Test.
Earlier, Mark Wood was also ruled out of the Ashes due to a left knee injury he had sustained in Perth. Matthew Potts or Matthew Fisher will be in contention to get a pacer’s spot in the Playing XI with Atkinson ruled out of the selection pool.
Although England have lost the series already, they would aim to sign it off with a triumph. Australia, on the other hand, will be eyeing a continued dominance.