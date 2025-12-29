ETV Bharat / sports

Ashes: England Suffer Another Blow As Gus Atkinson Gets Ruled Out Of Fifth Test

Hyderabad: England have suffered a blow ahead of the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney as Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the fifth Test. He was ruled out after pulling his hamstring during the fourth match of the series in Melbourne. The English pacer claimed the first wicket on the second day of the Test, dismissing nightwatchman Scott Boland (6 off 17), who nicked one to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

However, the 27-year-old fast bowler was seen in a lot of pain after pulling his hamstring and left the field. He subsequently underwent scans, which confirmed his left hamstring injury. Thus, he will not be part of the final Test scheduled to be played in Sydney.

“England Men’s seamer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out for the remainder of the Ashes tour after scans confirmed he has sustained a left hamstring injury. The Surrey right-armer left the field after bowling his fifth over of Australia’s second innings during England’s victory at the MCG in the fourth Test. England will not call up a replacement for the fifth Test, which gets underway in Sydney on 4 January,” informed the England and Wales Cricket Board in a press release.