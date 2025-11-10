ETV Bharat / sports

England Own Unique Feat Of Winning World Cup In Multiple Sports

Hyderabad: There are multiple sports played around the world, and cricket also has 95 participating countries playing the sport. There are around eight top-tier countries in the sport, and they dominate the world. Further, this elite club is now contracting to five to six teams. But amongst them, England is the only country to achieve a unique feat. The country that invented the sport and propagated it when it ruled the different countries around the world.

England is the only top cricketing nation to win the men's and women's cricket world cup, the football world cup and the rugby world cup. Australia have won the cricket world cup and rugby world cup, but hasn’t been able to win the football world cup. The same is the case with South Africa. The article takes a look at the moments when England achieved these historic milestones to own a unique feat.

England won the football World Cup (1966)

On 30 July 1966, England defeated West Germany by 4-2 to lift the World Cup at Wembley Stadium. They became the third host to win the tournament after Uruguay in 1930 and Italy in 1934. England managed to finish at the top of Group 1 with just four goals in the tournament held between 11 and 30 July.

England beat Argentina by 1-0 in the quarterfinal and then defeated Portugal by 2-0 thanks to two goals from Bobby Charlton.

In the final, West Germany took the lead after 12 minutes, but England equalised soon with a goal from Geoff Hurst. Martin Peters provided England with a lead in the 78th minute, but West Germany pulled one back. Hurst then scored two more goals to help the team light the Jules Rimet Trophy.

England won the women’s cricket World Cup (1973)