England Own Unique Feat Of Winning World Cup In Multiple Sports
England holds a unique record of winning the men's and women's cricket world cup, football world cup and rugby world cup.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 12:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: There are multiple sports played around the world, and cricket also has 95 participating countries playing the sport. There are around eight top-tier countries in the sport, and they dominate the world. Further, this elite club is now contracting to five to six teams. But amongst them, England is the only country to achieve a unique feat. The country that invented the sport and propagated it when it ruled the different countries around the world.
England is the only top cricketing nation to win the men's and women's cricket world cup, the football world cup and the rugby world cup. Australia have won the cricket world cup and rugby world cup, but hasn’t been able to win the football world cup. The same is the case with South Africa. The article takes a look at the moments when England achieved these historic milestones to own a unique feat.
England won the football World Cup (1966)
On 30 July 1966, England defeated West Germany by 4-2 to lift the World Cup at Wembley Stadium. They became the third host to win the tournament after Uruguay in 1930 and Italy in 1934. England managed to finish at the top of Group 1 with just four goals in the tournament held between 11 and 30 July.
England beat Argentina by 1-0 in the quarterfinal and then defeated Portugal by 2-0 thanks to two goals from Bobby Charlton.
In the final, West Germany took the lead after 12 minutes, but England equalised soon with a goal from Geoff Hurst. Martin Peters provided England with a lead in the 78th minute, but West Germany pulled one back. Hurst then scored two more goals to help the team light the Jules Rimet Trophy.
England won the women’s cricket World Cup (1973)
The inaugural edition of the cricket World Cup was won by England in 1973. Two years before the start of the men’s World Cup, the women’s marquee tournament began with seven participating teams. England emerged as the winner by topping the league table as the tournament was played in the round-robin format.
The final round-robin match between Australia and England turned out to be the title decider.
Batting first, England posted 279/3 thanks to a knock of 118 runs from Enid Bakewell. Rachael Heyhoe-Flint also played a knock of 64 runs. England posted 279/3 thanks to the collective effort from the batting unit.
Australia were restricted to 187/9 in response as Mary Pilling, Enid Bakewell and Sue Hilliam picked two wickets each. England emerged triumphant by 92 runs.
England won the Rugby World Cup (2003)
Australia hosted the 2003 Rugby World Cup, and they were up against England in the final of the tournament. England emerged triumphant by 20-17 in a dramatic final with Jonny Wilkinson's iconic drop goal sealing the victory for the visitors. It was also the first time that a team from the northern hemisphere had won the Rugby World Cup.
England won the men’s T20 World Cup (2010)
After suffering a defeat in the opening match against the West Indies, England won all of their matches, going ahead in the competition. In the final, they were up against Australia. Batting first, Australia posted 147/6 with Ryan Sidebottom taking two wickets.
England chased down the target with three overs to spare and seven wickets in hand. Craig Kieswetter played a brilliant knock of 63 runs while Kevin Pietersen smacked 47 runs during his stay at the crease.