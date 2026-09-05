England Announce White-Ball Squads For Sri Lanka Series; Two Players Earn Maiden Call-Up
Phil Salt and Sam Curran have missed out on the white-ball squads for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka starting on September 15.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST
Hyderabad: England have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka. Phil Salt, Sam Curran and Jacob Bethell have missed out on the squad, while Jamie Overton has returned to the white-ball setup. The squad also include two new faces for the series, which comprises three T20Is and three ODIs. Harry Brook will captain both sides.
Three players miss out on the selection
Phil Salt will miss the series because of a right quad injury, while Sam Curran underwent surgery for a persistent groin injury recently. Jacob Bethell was unavailable after undergoing successful surgery on his injured knee and is on course to the rehabilitation.
We've announced our squads for England Men's upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka 🦁— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 4, 2026
Read more: https://t.co/vzzZv84NV3 pic.twitter.com/XkHLBGCqsx
Overton returns to squad
Jamie Overton had been on the sidelines after missing the white-ball series against India earlier this year due to a thigh injury. Now, the all-rounder has returned to the team. Overton will feature in both the T20I and ODI squads. He has taken 14 ODI and 26 T20I wickets so far in a brief career.
Two players earn maiden call-up
Opener Aneurin Donald has earned a maiden call-up in T20Is, while Henry Crocombe is part of the England ODI squad for the first time.
Donald was impressive for Derbyshire in the T20 Blast, scoring 489 runs at a strike rate of 230.66, smashing four centuries in his campaign. The 29-year-old has amassed 2423 runs in T20s including 18 fifties.
Crocombe was part of the squad for the second Test against New Zealand as a backup for Ollie Robinson. He has taken 49 wickets in 36 List A matches after playing his first 50-over match in 2021.
What England’s national selector said about two debutants?
Marcus North, England Men’s National Selector, revealed that Crocombe was on the team management’s radar from a long time.
“Aneurin Donald and Henry Crocombe are two promising players who have earned their places on the back of impressive performances in domestic cricket. Aneurin has had an exceptional season for Derbyshire in the Vitality Blast and also with Trent Rockets in The Hundred while Henry is a player that we have had an eye on all summer,” he said, as quoted by ECB’s press release.
England ODI squad for Sri Lanka series
Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Sonny Baker, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue
England T20I squad for the Sri Lanka series
Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue