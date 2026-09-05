ETV Bharat / sports

England Announce White-Ball Squads For Sri Lanka Series; Two Players Earn Maiden Call-Up

Hyderabad: England have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka. Phil Salt, Sam Curran and Jacob Bethell have missed out on the squad, while Jamie Overton has returned to the white-ball setup. The squad also include two new faces for the series, which comprises three T20Is and three ODIs. Harry Brook will captain both sides.

Three players miss out on the selection

Phil Salt will miss the series because of a right quad injury, while Sam Curran underwent surgery for a persistent groin injury recently. Jacob Bethell was unavailable after undergoing successful surgery on his injured knee and is on course to the rehabilitation.

Overton returns to squad

Jamie Overton had been on the sidelines after missing the white-ball series against India earlier this year due to a thigh injury. Now, the all-rounder has returned to the team. Overton will feature in both the T20I and ODI squads. He has taken 14 ODI and 26 T20I wickets so far in a brief career.

Two players earn maiden call-up

Opener Aneurin Donald has earned a maiden call-up in T20Is, while Henry Crocombe is part of the England ODI squad for the first time.