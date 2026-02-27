ETV Bharat / sports

England Defeat New Zealand By Four Wickets; Pakistan Still Alive In Race To T20 World Cup Semis

England's Will Jacks plays a shot during the Super Eights match between England and New Zealand ( AFP )

Hyderabad: England kept Pakistan's hopes of making it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2026 alive with four-wicket win over New Zealand at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium in the Super 8 clash.

If New Zealand would have won the match, they would have entered the semifinals. But England's victory now means that Pakistan is also in the race to advance into the semifinal. Chasing a target of 160, England's start was not good. They were reduced to 58/4 from 8.4 overs after openers Phillip Salt (2) and Jos Buttler (0) were dismissed in single digits.

Tom Banton and Sam Curran stitched a crucial partnership of 42 runs from 35 deliveries. However , Curran played a knock of 24 runs from 22 deliveries. That triggered another collapse from 100/4. They were 117/6 soon and the team needed 43 runs from last 19 deliveries.