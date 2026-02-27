England Defeat New Zealand By Four Wickets; Pakistan Still Alive In Race To T20 World Cup Semis
England's victory now means that Pakistan is also in the race to advance into the semifinal.
Hyderabad: England kept Pakistan's hopes of making it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2026 alive with four-wicket win over New Zealand at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium in the Super 8 clash.
If New Zealand would have won the match, they would have entered the semifinals. But England's victory now means that Pakistan is also in the race to advance into the semifinal. Chasing a target of 160, England's start was not good. They were reduced to 58/4 from 8.4 overs after openers Phillip Salt (2) and Jos Buttler (0) were dismissed in single digits.
Tom Banton and Sam Curran stitched a crucial partnership of 42 runs from 35 deliveries. However , Curran played a knock of 24 runs from 22 deliveries. That triggered another collapse from 100/4. They were 117/6 soon and the team needed 43 runs from last 19 deliveries.
Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed played cameos to take the team over the finish line from a crunch situation. While Jacks scored unbeaten 32 runs from 18 deliveries , Ahmed amassed unbeaten 19 runs from seven balls.
Batting first, New Zealand got off to a solid start as openers Tim Seifert (35) and Finn Allen (29) added 64 runs from seven overs.Glenn Phillips also played a crucial role for the team with a knock of 39 runs from just 28 deliveries laced with four boundaries. They were heading for a decent total scoring 97/2 from 11.1 overs.
However, the team suffered a collapse from 97/2 and lost five wickets in 55 runs. The team eventually posted 159/7 while batting first. Adil Rashid, Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed picked two wickets each.
