ETV Bharat / sports

England Skipper Ben Stokes Retires From All Forms Of International Cricket

Hyderabad: England have suffered a big blow in the ongoing Test match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. England skipper Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket, and he will step away after the conclusion of the ongoing Test. The 36-year-old all-rounder was in the middle of his spell when a statement confirming his intention to put an end to his 15-year-old international career.

“ One of England's all-time greatest captains, Ben Stokes, has decided to retire from international cricket at the end of this Test match. Ben, you have been the most inspirational captain, leader and legend this team could have ever hoped for. We love you so much and wish you all the best in your retirement,” England Cricket said in their statement.

"The reasons can wait, why, but I've had many trips to the well before for this team, for you blokes, for people beforehand, and I've got one more trip to do. The only thing that I ask, please, is can everyone do the same,” Stokes said in an emotional video.