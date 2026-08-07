ETV Bharat / sports

Retired Just At 25: England Bowler John Turner Steps Away From Professional Cricket

Hyderabad: It is rare to see a cricketer retire even before passing the age of 30. However, England bowler John Turner has taken a shock retirement at the age of 25. He announced his retirement from professional cricket after continuously struggling with injuries.

The Hampshire pacer has represented England in four international matches in 2024. He still has two years left in his County contract. He also had an ECB development contract until late last year.

Johannesburg-based Turner played two ODIs and two T20Is during England's tour of the West Indies in late 2024, picking three wickets. He also had a strong record across domestic cricket.

However, he has been on the sidelines since June last year after sustaining a back stress fracture. The England cricketer said that the injuries made him think about retirement.