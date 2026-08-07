Retired Just At 25: England Bowler John Turner Steps Away From Professional Cricket
England bowler John Turner, who has played four international matches, stepped away from the game.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: It is rare to see a cricketer retire even before passing the age of 30. However, England bowler John Turner has taken a shock retirement at the age of 25. He announced his retirement from professional cricket after continuously struggling with injuries.
The Hampshire pacer has represented England in four international matches in 2024. He still has two years left in his County contract. He also had an ECB development contract until late last year.
Johannesburg-based Turner played two ODIs and two T20Is during England's tour of the West Indies in late 2024, picking three wickets. He also had a strong record across domestic cricket.
Fast bowler John Turner has sadly announced his retirement from professional cricket.— Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) August 6, 2026
The 25-year-old took 97 wickets in 53 matches for the club across all formats, and featured four times for England on their tour of the West Indies in the winter of 2024-25.
JT last featured… pic.twitter.com/cmVwRTk3T8
However, he has been on the sidelines since June last year after sustaining a back stress fracture. The England cricketer said that the injuries made him think about retirement.
"It was always my dream to play professional and international cricket, and doing so for Hampshire and England has been nothing short of living out those same childhood dreams," Turner said in a statement.
"I have, however, decided to retire from the game, and as you can imagine, this has been one of the hardest decisions I've had to make.”
“The stress fracture, which has sidelined me for over a year, as well as my injury record, naturally made me think of my future both as a cricketer and away from the game, and subsequently, I decided now was the right time to pursue my next challenge.”
“The five years I have been able to call myself a professional cricketer for Hampshire have been the greatest five years possible. From the day I joined the club in pursuit of a dream, everyone was extremely welcoming, and this never changed.
Turner has appeared in 10 First-class matches, 19 List A fixtures and 35 T20 matches. From his appearances, he has taken 25 wickets, 37 wickets and 48 wickets, respectively.