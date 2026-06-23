ENG vs IND: England Announce Squad For T20Is Against India; James Coles Earns Maiden Call-up
England have named a squad of 17 members for the five-match T20I series against India starting on July 1.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 10:50 AM IST
Hyderabad: England have announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India, and Harry Brook will continue to lead the team. England have handed a maiden senior call-up to uncapped all-rounder James Coles. The five-match series will begin on July 1 at Chester-le-Street on July 1 and will conclude in Southampton on June 11.
Who is James Coles?
Coles is one of the most exciting talents in the circles of English domestic cricket. The all-rounder bats right-handed and is also a left-arm orthodox spin bowler. In 2020, he became Sussex’s youngest first-class debutant at the age of 16 years and 157 days.
The all-rounder has extensive T20 experience with him by playing in leagues in England and around the world. He has amassed 1373 runs in 61 T20s so far with a strike rate of 146.37. Also, he has taken 53 wickets with an economy of 8.27. In the recent The Hundred 2026 auction, Coles was the most expensive pick, going to London Spirit, for £390,000 (Rs. 4.88 crore at current rates).
National selector Marcus North said that Coles is an exciting addition to the roster.
“James Coles is an exciting addition and has earned his place following his performances with the England Lions and in T20 competitions here and abroad during the past 12 months," Men’s National Selector, Marcus North, said in a statement.
“We have selected a larger squad to accommodate for the fact that this series will begin shortly after the Test series against New Zealand is due to conclude which allows us to be flexible," he said.
Coles is the only new face in the England squad.
Three players return to the squad
Jordan Cox, Sonny Baker, and Saqib Mahmood have returned to the national side after missing the 2026 T20 World Cup squad. Saqib was recovering from a knee injury, while the other two were omitted due to being at a lower priority in the pecking order.
Our 17-player squad is IN! 💪— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 22, 2026
Excitement building ahead of our five-match IT20 series with India!
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Cox will boost the batting unit of the English side, while Sonny Baker will boost the pace department of the team. Saqib will also be providing his services in the fast bowling department with his right-arm pace bowling.
England squad for T20Is against India
Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.