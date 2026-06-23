ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs IND: England Announce Squad For T20Is Against India; James Coles Earns Maiden Call-up

Hyderabad: England have announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India, and Harry Brook will continue to lead the team. England have handed a maiden senior call-up to uncapped all-rounder James Coles. The five-match series will begin on July 1 at Chester-le-Street on July 1 and will conclude in Southampton on June 11.

Who is James Coles?

Coles is one of the most exciting talents in the circles of English domestic cricket. The all-rounder bats right-handed and is also a left-arm orthodox spin bowler. In 2020, he became Sussex’s youngest first-class debutant at the age of 16 years and 157 days.

The all-rounder has extensive T20 experience with him by playing in leagues in England and around the world. He has amassed 1373 runs in 61 T20s so far with a strike rate of 146.37. Also, he has taken 53 wickets with an economy of 8.27. In the recent The Hundred 2026 auction, Coles was the most expensive pick, going to London Spirit, for £390,000 (Rs. 4.88 crore at current rates).

File Photo: James Coles (AFP)

National selector Marcus North said that Coles is an exciting addition to the roster.

“James Coles is an exciting addition and has earned his place following his performances with the England Lions and in T20 competitions here and abroad during the past 12 months," Men’s National Selector, Marcus North, said in a statement.