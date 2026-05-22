ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Thomas Tuchel Leaves Cole Palmer And Phil Foden Out Of 26-Member Squad

Hyderabad: England head coach Thomas Tuchel announced a 26-member squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with some of the big names missing from the roster. The biggest omissions in the lineup are Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold, as they have left ou of the head coach’s plans.

England are in Group L and will kick off their campaign against Croatia in Dallas on June 17/ The team will then face Ghana on June 23 and Panama on June 27.

The discussion around the squad has started, as it included some notable exclusions. Along with the three omissions of Foden. Palmer and Alexander-Arnold, names like Morgan Gibbs-White, Luke Shaw, Adam Wharton and James Garner were also excluded.

Foden and Palmer faced strong competition in attacking midfield and wide areas. Real Madrid right-back Alexander-Arnold has not featured regularly for the national side since last summer.

One of the notable surprises in the squad is the inclusion of Ivan Toney. The Al Ahli striker has played only two minutes for England since Tuchel took charge. His goalscoring form in Saudi Arabia convinced Tuchel to hand him a recall.