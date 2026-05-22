FIFA World Cup 2026: Thomas Tuchel Leaves Cole Palmer And Phil Foden Out Of 26-Member Squad
Thomas Tuchel has announced the England squad for the World Cup, which includes notable omissions from Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Morgan Gibbs-White.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: England head coach Thomas Tuchel announced a 26-member squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with some of the big names missing from the roster. The biggest omissions in the lineup are Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold, as they have left ou of the head coach’s plans.
England are in Group L and will kick off their campaign against Croatia in Dallas on June 17/ The team will then face Ghana on June 23 and Panama on June 27.
The discussion around the squad has started, as it included some notable exclusions. Along with the three omissions of Foden. Palmer and Alexander-Arnold, names like Morgan Gibbs-White, Luke Shaw, Adam Wharton and James Garner were also excluded.
It’s official. Your #ThreeLions players heading to the @FIFAWorldCup! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/lqsDBYSP4X— England (@England) May 22, 2026
Foden and Palmer faced strong competition in attacking midfield and wide areas. Real Madrid right-back Alexander-Arnold has not featured regularly for the national side since last summer.
One of the notable surprises in the squad is the inclusion of Ivan Toney. The Al Ahli striker has played only two minutes for England since Tuchel took charge. His goalscoring form in Saudi Arabia convinced Tuchel to hand him a recall.
Ollie Watkins has also returned to the squad after a strong performance with Aston Villa. Watkins has been scoring consistently after missing out on England's March squad and will compete with Toney for the backup striker role after Harry Kane.
Ready to go! 💪— England (@England) May 22, 2026
Thomas Tuchel's live reaction to his #ThreeLions squad on the England app. pic.twitter.com/E9yv9EYqsA
Kane will lead the English side, who are chasing their first title since the 1966 triumph. The team includes a midfield group of Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson.
England FIFA World Cup 2026 squad
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford
Defenders: Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Dan Burn, Nico O'Reilly, Djed Spence, Tino Livramento
Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Jordan Henderson, Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze
Forwards: Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke