ETV Bharat / sports

England Announce Provisional 15-Member Squad; Josh Tongue Gets White-Ball Call-Up

Hyderabad: England have announced a provisional 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Harry Brook has been named as captain of the team. Jofra Archer is still part of the squad despite being injured. Notably, the same squad will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series from January 30 to February 3 without the services of Archer.

The most surprising entrant in the squad is right-arm pacer Josh Tongue. Notably, Tongue hasn’t played any white-ball fixture in international cricket. He has been in brilliant form in the ongoing Ashes, taking 12 wickets from four innings. The only white-ball experience Tongue has is of 21 T20 matches, taking 29 wickets with an average of 19.03, with an economy of 9.07.

England T20I squad for Sri Lanka series

Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Brydon Carse, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

England's T20 World Cup squad