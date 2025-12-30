England Announce Provisional 15-Member Squad; Josh Tongue Gets White-Ball Call-Up
England announced a provisional squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, and Josh Tongue has earned a maiden call-up.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 3:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: England have announced a provisional 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Harry Brook has been named as captain of the team. Jofra Archer is still part of the squad despite being injured. Notably, the same squad will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series from January 30 to February 3 without the services of Archer.
The most surprising entrant in the squad is right-arm pacer Josh Tongue. Notably, Tongue hasn’t played any white-ball fixture in international cricket. He has been in brilliant form in the ongoing Ashes, taking 12 wickets from four innings. The only white-ball experience Tongue has is of 21 T20 matches, taking 29 wickets with an average of 19.03, with an economy of 9.07.
England T20I squad for Sri Lanka series
Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Brydon Carse, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood
England's T20 World Cup squad
Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood
England also announces ODI squad for Sri Lanka series
England are scheduled to play three ODIs on their tour to Sri Lanka, and the ECB have announced a 15-member squad for the series as well. Zak Crawley has returned to the 50-over format since December 2023. Will Jacks and Brydon Carse have also been picked for the series.
Both the ODI and T20I squad members will depart for Sri Lanka on January 18, as the first ODI is scheduled to take place on January 22.
England ODI squad for Sri Lanka series
Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Brydon Carse, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Luke Wood