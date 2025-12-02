ETV Bharat / sports

Ashes 2025-26: England Announce Playing XI For Second Test; Mark Wood Misses Due To Injury

The English batting all-rounder last donned whites against Pakistan in December 2022 in the Multan Test. During the Test against Pakistan, Jacks was the second spinner in the team. After the loss in Perth, England seems to be aiming to lengthen their batting and add a spin option to the bowling unit.

Hyderabad: England will be keen to level the Ashes series after suffering a defeat in the first Test in Perth by eight wickets. Ahead of the Test, England has stuck to their ritual of announcing the playing XI more than 24 hours before the match. They named the playing XI for the day-night fixture to be played in Brisbane from December 4. The lineup includes two notable changes as Jack Will has returned to the red-ball side after a gap of three years, while right-arm pacer Mark Wood will miss the contest due to an injury.

England will be playing with a four-pronged pace attack, which includes skipper Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer. Will Jacks and Joe Root will be handling the spin department.

It's something I am really looking forward to. To be on an Ashes tour in the first place is something I wouldn't have been expecting a few months ago. But it's been amazing to be here, be around this team. To be in the XI is a dream come true, to play an Ashes series away from home," Jacks told the ECB media team

Mark Wood to miss Brisbane Test

Wood returned to the Test team in the series opener in Perth, where England suffered a defeat. The 35-year-old bowled eight overs in the first innings and three in the second innings and was wicketless in the match.

The right-arm pacer has struggled with injuries in the past as well, but he continues to be a quality pace bowler for the English team with the sheer pace at which he bowls.