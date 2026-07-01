ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG 1st T20I: No Jofra Archer In Playing XI For Series Opener; Here’s Why

Hyderabad: England have stuck to their ritual, announcing the playing XI a few hours before the match, once again announcing the playing XI for the 1st T20I of the five-match series. The team has made two changes from the playing XI they fielded in their last T20 game, which was the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026. Jamie Overton was not named in the squad, while Jofra Archer has missed his spot in the playing XI. Luke Wood and Saqib Mahmood have replaced them.

Why is Jofra Archer not in the playing XI?

England’s premium fast bowler is missing the fixture for the reason of workload management. The England Cricket Board (ECB) has to manage his workload due to the injury issues. The right-arm pacer recently played in the three-match Test series against New Zealand. Archer is known to be an injury-prone player, and so managing his workload has become a crucial factor for the board.

Except for the two changes, England have retained their batting core. Sam Curran will be in the spotlight as he missed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to an injury but started playing T20 cricket in league even before the conclusion of the IPL.

England playing XI for the 1st T20I against India

Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood.