SL vs ENG 1st ODI: England Announce Playing XI 24 Hours Prior; Recall Opening Batter After 776 Days

Hyderabad: England have stuck to their practice of announcing the playing XI for the fixtures in the bilateral series ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo. The same venue is set to host the T20 World Cup 2026 matches next month. Harry Brook will lead the squad while opener Zak Crawley will return to the team after a span of 776 days.

Zak Crawley’s return

The England batter played his last ODI game in December 2023. He has so far played eight ODIs for the national side, racking up 199 runs at an average of 28.42, including two half-centuries. England will be aiming to shrug off the disappointment from the 4-1 Ashes defeat they suffered down under.

Although they are playing One-Day format, the focus will be on preparing for the T20 World Cup, which is set to commence from February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. The series will help England get accustomed to the playing conditions on the Lankan soil, as they might play their Super Eight matches there.