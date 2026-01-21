SL vs ENG 1st ODI: England Announce Playing XI 24 Hours Prior; Recall Opening Batter After 776 Days
England will lock horns against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series at the R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: England have stuck to their practice of announcing the playing XI for the fixtures in the bilateral series ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo. The same venue is set to host the T20 World Cup 2026 matches next month. Harry Brook will lead the squad while opener Zak Crawley will return to the team after a span of 776 days.
Zak Crawley’s return
The England batter played his last ODI game in December 2023. He has so far played eight ODIs for the national side, racking up 199 runs at an average of 28.42, including two half-centuries. England will be aiming to shrug off the disappointment from the 4-1 Ashes defeat they suffered down under.
🚨 Team news from Colombo! 👊— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 21, 2026
Although they are playing One-Day format, the focus will be on preparing for the T20 World Cup, which is set to commence from February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. The series will help England get accustomed to the playing conditions on the Lankan soil, as they might play their Super Eight matches there.
England continues with the Ashes opening duo despite the series loss
In the playing XI, England have retained the opening duo of Ben Duckett and Crawley, who opened in the Ashes as well. Joe Root, Jacob Bethell and captain Brook will handle the middle order duties while former skipper Jos Buttler will walk in to bat at number six. Will Jacks and Sam Curran will handle the all-round duties while Jamie Overton is the only pacer in the line-up.
Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid are the specialist spin options in the team, considering the spin-friendly conditions in Sri Lanka.
England playing XI
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid