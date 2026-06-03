ETV Bharat / sports

ENG W vs IND W: England Clinch Series With Six-Wicket Win In Third T20I In Taunton

Chasing a target of 181, England were reduced to 38/3. However, things changed after that as the hosts got into a comfortable position from a troublesome situation. The duo of Capsey and Knight stitched a partnership of 137 runs from just 76 deliveries for the fourth wicket, setting the team for a win. Capsey played a knock of 82 runs from 43 balls, and Knight scored an unbeaten 70 runs from 42 deliveries during his stay at the crease. Their knocks helped the team take down the target with nine balls to spare and six wickets in hand. Arundhati Reddy and Kranti Gaud picked two wickets each.

Hyderabad: England women clinched the three-match T20I series against India women on Tuesday with a six-wicket win at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. Alice Capsey and Heather Knight smashed fifties while Lauren Bell shone with the ball.

Earlier in the match, England chose to bowl first after winning the toss. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played a knock of 56 runs from 40 deliveries with seven boundaries. Deepti Sharma and Yastika Bhatia scored 32 runs each. Harmanpreet’s fifty helped the team post a total of 180/5 in the first innings. Lauren Bell picked two wickets while Linsey Smith and Charlotte Dean picked one wicket each.

The series was levelled at 1-1, and England won the decider, securing a victory. India won the first match in Chelmsford, and then England bounced back with a 26-run win in Bristol. Now, the team has won the series decider to emerge triumphant in the series. The current series has been played in build-up to the women’s T20 World Cup starting from June 12 when England and Sri Lanka set to square off in the tournament opener.

India are in Group 1, where Australia, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Pakistan and South Africa.

A one-off Test will be played between the two teams on July 10 in London at Lord’s.