ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: England Kick Off Their Super 8 Campaign With 51-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka
England commenced their Super 8 campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026 with a 51-run triumph over Sri Lanka.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: England started their Super 8 campaign with a comprehensive 51-run victory over Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Philip Salt shone with the bat, scoring fifty, while Will Jacks scalped three wickets in the fixture. Notably, it is England's 12th straight win over Sri Lanka in the T20Is.
Sri Lanka all out on 95
Chasing a total of 147, odds were in favour of Sri Lanka as they were playing in the home conditions and had defeated Australia in the group stage on a similar surface. However, England's bowlers proved that wrong as they put pressure on the Sri Lankan batters right from the start by not allowing them to score freely.
England are off the mark in the Super 8! 🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 22, 2026
A dominant all-round performance sees the defending champions secure a massive win and those all-important 2 points. 💪
ICC Men's #T20WorldCup | SUPER 8 | #INDvSA | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/oCFrq2OCVp pic.twitter.com/AwuTW09KhB
Only Dasun Shanaka provided some fight for the hosts with a knock of 30 runs from 24 deliveries, laced with two sixes. Kamindu Mendis (13) and Dunith Wellalagev (10) tried to show some resistance, but they also lost their wickets.
Will Jacks capitalised on the conditions favourable for spin and picked three wickets with his off-break. Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid also took two wickets each. Thanks to a clinical effort from England bowlers, Sri Lanka were bundled out on 95.
England post 146/9
The surface was extremely difficult to bat on due to its slow nature and low bounce. After being put into bat first, England batters struggled against the Lankan bowling unit and kept losing wickets from one end. However, Philip Salt helped the one end with a knock of 62 runs from 40 deliveries, laced with six boundaries and two sixes. Will Jacks also contributed with 21 runs from 14 deliveries. Seven of the batters scored in the single digits. England posted 146/9 thanks to a half-century from Salt.
Dunith Wellalage also picked up three wickets while Dilshan Madushanka and Maheesh Theekshana picked two wickets each. Dushmantha Chameera also picked a single wicket. The total from the English outfit looked low, but they proved that it was a pretty competitive total on a surface which was a nightmare for the batters.