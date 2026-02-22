ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: England Kick Off Their Super 8 Campaign With 51-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka

File Photo: England Cricket Team ( IANS )

Hyderabad: England started their Super 8 campaign with a comprehensive 51-run victory over Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Philip Salt shone with the bat, scoring fifty, while Will Jacks scalped three wickets in the fixture. Notably, it is England's 12th straight win over Sri Lanka in the T20Is. Sri Lanka all out on 95 Chasing a total of 147, odds were in favour of Sri Lanka as they were playing in the home conditions and had defeated Australia in the group stage on a similar surface. However, England's bowlers proved that wrong as they put pressure on the Sri Lankan batters right from the start by not allowing them to score freely.