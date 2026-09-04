ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs SL: Kusal Mendis Ruled Out From T20I Series; Asalanka To Lead In His Absence

Hyderabad: The Sri Lankan team have faced a setback ahead of the T20I leg of the upcoming tour to England. Captain Kusal Mendis has been ruled out of the series as he faield to recover from the hamstring injury. Charith Asalanka will lead the team in the absence of the right-handed batter.

“Kusal Mendis and Binura Fernando will not take part in the upcoming T20I series against England, as both players are still undergoing rehabilitation following injuries sustained during the Lanka Premier League 2026. Mendis suffered a right hamstring injury, while Fernando sustained a back injury,” a release from Sri Lanka cricket read.

Two replacements named for the series

Apart from Mendis, Binura Fernando has also been ruled out due to a back injury, and the Sri Lankan board has named replacements for both of the players. Mendis suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Colombo Kaps in the Lanka Premier League in July. Also, he missed the two-match Test series against India as a result.