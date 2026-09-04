ENG vs SL: Kusal Mendis Ruled Out From T20I Series; Asalanka To Lead In His Absence
Sri Lanka have suffered a blow ahead of the T20I series against England as their skipper Kusal Mendis has been ruled out.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Sri Lankan team have faced a setback ahead of the T20I leg of the upcoming tour to England. Captain Kusal Mendis has been ruled out of the series as he faield to recover from the hamstring injury. Charith Asalanka will lead the team in the absence of the right-handed batter.
“Kusal Mendis and Binura Fernando will not take part in the upcoming T20I series against England, as both players are still undergoing rehabilitation following injuries sustained during the Lanka Premier League 2026. Mendis suffered a right hamstring injury, while Fernando sustained a back injury,” a release from Sri Lanka cricket read.
Sri Lanka have been forced to make changes in their T20I squad for the England tour.https://t.co/F3llwfjp4U— ICC (@ICC) September 4, 2026
Two replacements named for the series
Apart from Mendis, Binura Fernando has also been ruled out due to a back injury, and the Sri Lankan board has named replacements for both of the players. Mendis suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Colombo Kaps in the Lanka Premier League in July. Also, he missed the two-match Test series against India as a result.
🚨 Big Changes in Sri Lanka’s T20I Squad! 🚨— Inspirexo (@Inspirexo) September 4, 2026
Kusal Mendis and Binura Fernando have been ruled out of the T20I series against England due to injuries. Pavan Rathnayake and Dilshan Madushanka have been named as their replacements.
Charith Asalanka will captain Sri Lanka in the… pic.twitter.com/UAptrgXpF2
Batter Pavan Rathnayake is named as a replacement for Mendis, while Dilshan Madushanka has been named as the replacement for Binura Fernando. Rathnayake has played 15 T20Is, scoring 271 runs with a strike rate of 140.41. Also, he has taken two wickets. Madushanka has played 20 T20Is, taking 20 wickets with an economy of 9.48.
The T20I series between England and Sri Lanka will start on September 15 in Southampton at the Rose Bowl.
Asalanka returns in captaincy role
Senior player Asalanka will be seen leading the team after being stripped off the ODI captaincy. Also, he has returned to the T20I side after a span of six months. Asalanka is currently part of St Lucia Kings' line-up at the CPL and has amassed 93 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 124.
Updated Sri Lanka squad for England T20Is
Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Tharindu Rathnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, Pavan Rathnayake, Dilshan Madushanka