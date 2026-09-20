ENG vs SL: England Regain No.1 Spot In Rankings After 57 Days Replacing India After Clean Sweep Over Sri Lanka
England have replaced India for the top spot in the team rankings in the shortest format of the game.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST
Hyderabad: England registered a 3-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka in the T20I series with another one-sided thrashing of the opposition at the Old Trafford on Saturday. The team completed the chase of 125 runs in just 9.4 overs to regain the top spot in the ICC T20 rankings.
England’s domination over Sri Lanka continued in the last match of the series as well. England opted to bowl after winning the toss and Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals as soon as they started the innings. Pathum Nissanka (36) and Kamindu Mendis (35) got the starts but none of them was able to convert it into a big score.
Sonny Baker, Jofra Archer and Will Jacks picked two wickets each to play their part in the demolition of the Lankan innings. Thanks to the collective bowling effort from the England bowlers, Sri Lanka were all out on 124.
8-wicket win ✅— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 19, 2026
3-0 series win ✅
Back to 🌎 #1 ✅
Highlights: https://t.co/StaznoL3Sy pic.twitter.com/WduDgnSe0c
The chase was a walk in the park for the English outfit as he completed the chase in just 9.4 overs. Jos Buttler smacked unbeaten 62 runs from 32 deliveries laced with seven boundaries and two sixes. Harry Brook played a knock of 33 runs from 21 balls to help the team cross the finish line.
The occasion marked England’s 23rd win in their last 26 T20I matches since Harry Brook took over as captain in 2024. The victory took them to the top spot in the team rankings after a long span. India had occupied the top post in the rankings after winning the T20I series against Zimbabwe in July and held it for 57 days. However, England have now toppled them.
Back at the top of the tree 🌲 pic.twitter.com/QbnuUV2ThZ— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 19, 2026
Both India and England have 269 rating points. However, the former have accrued 17,201 points from 64 matches while the latter have earned 11,021 points from 41 matches.
Why are England ahead despite similar rating points?
The underlying calculation behind decimal points is the cause of England being at the top despite similar rating points. The ICC use decimal calculations to determine rankings when teams have identical rating points. 269 rating points is a number which is rounded to a whole number on the surface.