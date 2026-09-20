ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs SL: England Regain No.1 Spot In Rankings After 57 Days Replacing India After Clean Sweep Over Sri Lanka

England vs Sri Lanka ( AP )

Hyderabad: England registered a 3-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka in the T20I series with another one-sided thrashing of the opposition at the Old Trafford on Saturday. The team completed the chase of 125 runs in just 9.4 overs to regain the top spot in the ICC T20 rankings. England’s domination over Sri Lanka continued in the last match of the series as well. England opted to bowl after winning the toss and Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals as soon as they started the innings. Pathum Nissanka (36) and Kamindu Mendis (35) got the starts but none of them was able to convert it into a big score. Sonny Baker, Jofra Archer and Will Jacks picked two wickets each to play their part in the demolition of the Lankan innings. Thanks to the collective bowling effort from the England bowlers, Sri Lanka were all out on 124.