ENG vs SL: Sri Lanka Level ODI Series Against England With 16-Run Win In Second ODI
The ODI series scoreline between England and Sri Lanka now stands at 1-1.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 11:20 AM IST
Hyderabad: After losing the first ODI against England, Sri Lanka bounced back with a 16-run victory in the second ODI of the three-match series. In a high-scoring thriller, Sri Lanka posted 321/6 while batting first and restricted England to 305/9 in response. Kusal Mendis shone with the bat scoring century for Sri Lanka while Dunith Wellalage was the highest wicket-taker for them.
Sri Lanka post 321/6 while batting first
The Sri Lankan team lost their first wicket on the team total of 45 but the middle order stepped up to put the visitors in a commanding position. The duo of Kusal Mendis (121) and Kamindu Mendis (54) stitched a 137-run partnership for the second wicket . Kusal then also added 40 runs for the third wicket with Pavan Rathnayake (48). Kusal’s century laced with three sixes helped the team post a challenging total of 321/6.
A stellar effort from Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis in the second ODI against England 👏— ICC (@ICC) September 25, 2026
Scorecard 📲 https://t.co/4gYbaIot3J pic.twitter.com/dEPmeFLcXH
Gus Atkinson and Rehan Ahmed picked two wickets each.
England restricted to 305/9
England innings had four half-centurions as Tom Banton (73), Ben Duckett (67), Jos Buttler (69) and Will Jacks (52) scored fifties. However none of them managed to stay till the end and take the team over the finish line. In the end, the visitors posted 305/9.
Dunith Wellalage was the pick of the bowlers for three wickets.
Sri Lanka stun England to level the ODI series at Headingley 👏— ICC (@ICC) September 24, 2026
Scorecard 📲 https://t.co/4gYbaIot3J pic.twitter.com/wYwSSQnyy6
Some records from England vs Sri Lanka matchup
SL vs ENG in ODIs at Headingley
- Lost by 9 wickets, CWC 1983
- Lost by 3 wickets, NatWest series 2002
- Won by 8 wickets, 2006
- Won by 69 runs, 2011
- Won by 20 runs, CWC 2019
- Won by 16 runs, 2026
In head to head ODI matches in England, they have the joint-best win-loss ratio here alongside similar results at Lord’s - four wins and two defeats in six game
England’s last four completed ODIs at Headingley
- Lost by 20 runs vs SL, CWC 2019
- Lost by 68 runs vs AUS, 2024
- Lost by 7 wickets (175 balls remaining) vs SA, 2025
- Lost by 16 runs vs SL, 2026