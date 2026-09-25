ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs SL: Sri Lanka Level ODI Series Against England With 16-Run Win In Second ODI

Hyderabad: After losing the first ODI against England, Sri Lanka bounced back with a 16-run victory in the second ODI of the three-match series. In a high-scoring thriller, Sri Lanka posted 321/6 while batting first and restricted England to 305/9 in response. Kusal Mendis shone with the bat scoring century for Sri Lanka while Dunith Wellalage was the highest wicket-taker for them.

Sri Lanka post 321/6 while batting first

The Sri Lankan team lost their first wicket on the team total of 45 but the middle order stepped up to put the visitors in a commanding position. The duo of Kusal Mendis (121) and Kamindu Mendis (54) stitched a 137-run partnership for the second wicket . Kusal then also added 40 runs for the third wicket with Pavan Rathnayake (48). Kusal’s century laced with three sixes helped the team post a challenging total of 321/6.

Gus Atkinson and Rehan Ahmed picked two wickets each.

England restricted to 305/9