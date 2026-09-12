ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs PAK: Razaullah Khan Enters Record Books On His Test Debut Equalling World Record

Pakistan’s Razaullah Khan inked his name in the record books by playing a knock of 81 runs in the third Test against England.

eng vs pak razaullah khan
Razaullah Khan (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 12, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Pakistan’s Test debutant Razaullah Khan etched his name in the record books with a stellar knock which paved the way for the team’s fightback in the Edgbaston Test. He displayed an impressive show of six-hitting on his Test debut to script history in red-ball cricket.

The 21-year-old smashed nine sixes during his knock of 81 runs on Friday, equalling Tim Southee for the record of hitting most sixes on a red-ball debut. Also, he marked the maximum number of sixes hit by a No.9 batter in Test cricket. Also, he registered a joint-highest score while batting at No.9 on Test debut with Corbin Bosch of South Africa.

Razaullah led Pakistan’s fightback

Razaullah’s knock came at a decisive moment as Pakistan appeared to face another humiliating defeat. After conceding a lead of 320 runs in the first innings, they were reduced to 318/8 and still needed two runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Razaullah and Mohammad Abbas then scripted a remarkable fightback, stitching a partnership of 121 runs for the ninth wicket, taking the team to a total of 449 runs. England now needs 130 runs to complete the Test series sweep.

Most sixes on Test debut

By smashing nine sixes on his way, Razaullah equalled Tim Southee’s record of hitting the most sixes on Test debut. Southee had reached the feat while playing a knock of unbeaten 77 runs against England in Napier in 2008.

PlayerCountryRunsSixesOppositionGroundStart Date
Tim SoutheeNew Zealand77*9EnglandNapier22 Mar 2008
RazaullahPakistan819EnglandBirmingham9 Sep 2026
Kyle MayersWest Indies210*7BangladeshChattogram3 Feb 2021
Michael ClarkeAustralia1514IndiaBengaluru6 Oct 2004
Ibrahim ZadranAfghanistan874BangladeshChattogram5 Sep 2019
Kyle JamiesonNew Zealand444IndiaWellington21 Feb 2020
Luigi PretoriusSouth Africa1534ZimbabweBulawayo28 Jun 2025
Dewald BrevisSouth Africa514ZimbabweBulawayo28 Jun 2025
Brendon TaylorNew Zealand1053IndiaEden Gardens5 Mar 1965
Gordon GreenidgeWest Indies933IndiaBengaluru22 Nov 1974
Zander de BruynSouth Africa833IndiaKanpur20 Nov 2004

Kyle Myers is in third position with seven sixes in a knock against Bangladesh in 2021.

Most sixes at No. 9

Razaullah’s tally of nine sixes is the most maximums hit by a No.9 batter in Test cricket.

Batting positionMost sixes in a Test innings
No. 1Yashasvi Jaiswal – 12
No. 2Matthew Hayden / Brendon McCullum – 11
No. 3Kusal Mendis – 11
No. 4Inzamam-ul-Haq – 9
No. 5Nathan Astle / Brendon McCullum – 11
No. 6Ben Stokes – 11
No. 7Adam Gilchrist – 8
No. 8Wasim Akram – 12
No. 9Razaullah – 9
No. 10Tim Southee – 9
No. 11S Shillingford – 5

Razaullah impresses on debut

Razaullah has made waves with his bowling earlier and bowled a stellar knock with the bat. He picked up four wickets in the first innings and was also at the centre of discussions as he bowled at a rapid pace of around 140 KPH.

TAGGED:

RAZAULLAH BATTING
RAZAULLAH WICKETS
WHO IS RAZAULLAH
RAZAULLAH VS ENGLAND
RAZAULLAH RECORDS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.