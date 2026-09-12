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ENG vs PAK: Razaullah Khan Enters Record Books On His Test Debut Equalling World Record

Hyderabad: Pakistan’s Test debutant Razaullah Khan etched his name in the record books with a stellar knock which paved the way for the team’s fightback in the Edgbaston Test. He displayed an impressive show of six-hitting on his Test debut to script history in red-ball cricket.

The 21-year-old smashed nine sixes during his knock of 81 runs on Friday, equalling Tim Southee for the record of hitting most sixes on a red-ball debut. Also, he marked the maximum number of sixes hit by a No.9 batter in Test cricket. Also, he registered a joint-highest score while batting at No.9 on Test debut with Corbin Bosch of South Africa.

Razaullah led Pakistan’s fightback

Razaullah’s knock came at a decisive moment as Pakistan appeared to face another humiliating defeat. After conceding a lead of 320 runs in the first innings, they were reduced to 318/8 and still needed two runs to avoid an innings defeat.