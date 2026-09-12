ENG vs PAK: Razaullah Khan Enters Record Books On His Test Debut Equalling World Record
Pakistan’s Razaullah Khan inked his name in the record books by playing a knock of 81 runs in the third Test against England.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan’s Test debutant Razaullah Khan etched his name in the record books with a stellar knock which paved the way for the team’s fightback in the Edgbaston Test. He displayed an impressive show of six-hitting on his Test debut to script history in red-ball cricket.
The 21-year-old smashed nine sixes during his knock of 81 runs on Friday, equalling Tim Southee for the record of hitting most sixes on a red-ball debut. Also, he marked the maximum number of sixes hit by a No.9 batter in Test cricket. Also, he registered a joint-highest score while batting at No.9 on Test debut with Corbin Bosch of South Africa.
🔸Razaullah out of nowhere made a dead #ENGvsPAK Test series watchable !— MI Blud☄️ (@micricket2013) September 12, 2026
Those 2 straight whips of Archer 🥵 pic.twitter.com/6W6IWhrGNZ
Razaullah led Pakistan’s fightback
Razaullah’s knock came at a decisive moment as Pakistan appeared to face another humiliating defeat. After conceding a lead of 320 runs in the first innings, they were reduced to 318/8 and still needed two runs to avoid an innings defeat.
A spirited lower-order fightback sees Pakistan take the lead in Edgbaston 🙌— ICC (@ICC) September 11, 2026
📝: https://t.co/VX96s1N5BF pic.twitter.com/UENqDqLYCT
Razaullah and Mohammad Abbas then scripted a remarkable fightback, stitching a partnership of 121 runs for the ninth wicket, taking the team to a total of 449 runs. England now needs 130 runs to complete the Test series sweep.
Most sixes on Test debut
By smashing nine sixes on his way, Razaullah equalled Tim Southee’s record of hitting the most sixes on Test debut. Southee had reached the feat while playing a knock of unbeaten 77 runs against England in Napier in 2008.
|Player
|Country
|Runs
|Sixes
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|Tim Southee
|New Zealand
|77*
|9
|England
|Napier
|22 Mar 2008
|Razaullah
|Pakistan
|81
|9
|England
|Birmingham
|9 Sep 2026
|Kyle Mayers
|West Indies
|210*
|7
|Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|3 Feb 2021
|Michael Clarke
|Australia
|151
|4
|India
|Bengaluru
|6 Oct 2004
|Ibrahim Zadran
|Afghanistan
|87
|4
|Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|5 Sep 2019
|Kyle Jamieson
|New Zealand
|44
|4
|India
|Wellington
|21 Feb 2020
|Luigi Pretorius
|South Africa
|153
|4
|Zimbabwe
|Bulawayo
|28 Jun 2025
|Dewald Brevis
|South Africa
|51
|4
|Zimbabwe
|Bulawayo
|28 Jun 2025
|Brendon Taylor
|New Zealand
|105
|3
|India
|Eden Gardens
|5 Mar 1965
|Gordon Greenidge
|West Indies
|93
|3
|India
|Bengaluru
|22 Nov 1974
|Zander de Bruyn
|South Africa
|83
|3
|India
|Kanpur
|20 Nov 2004
Kyle Myers is in third position with seven sixes in a knock against Bangladesh in 2021.
Most sixes at No. 9
Razaullah’s tally of nine sixes is the most maximums hit by a No.9 batter in Test cricket.
|Batting position
|Most sixes in a Test innings
|No. 1
|Yashasvi Jaiswal – 12
|No. 2
|Matthew Hayden / Brendon McCullum – 11
|No. 3
|Kusal Mendis – 11
|No. 4
|Inzamam-ul-Haq – 9
|No. 5
|Nathan Astle / Brendon McCullum – 11
|No. 6
|Ben Stokes – 11
|No. 7
|Adam Gilchrist – 8
|No. 8
|Wasim Akram – 12
|No. 9
|Razaullah – 9
|No. 10
|Tim Southee – 9
|No. 11
|S Shillingford – 5
Razaullah impresses on debut
Razaullah has made waves with his bowling earlier and bowled a stellar knock with the bat. He picked up four wickets in the first innings and was also at the centre of discussions as he bowled at a rapid pace of around 140 KPH.