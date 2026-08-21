ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs PAK 1st Test: England Take Control With 195-Run Lead On Day 2 Courtesy Brook’s 91

Hyderabad: Pakistan are up against England in the first Test of the three-match series, and the hosts have started strong in the first Test. After wrapping up Pakistan’s first innings on 171, England have taken a mammoth lead of 195 runs at the end of Day 2 in the Leeds Test. Harry Brook was the star of the show on a rain-marred Day 2, scoring an impressive 91.

England started the day on 112/2 as Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox and Dan Lawrence. The rain pushed the start of the day back nearly four hours, but England ensured that they would make most of the time available.

Harry Brook, the world's No. 1 Test batter, scored 91 on his home ground before being dismissed by left-arm spinner Ali Usman. His stay at the crease included 13 fours. He had survived earlier in the innings when stand-in Pakistan captain Salman Agha dropped his catch while fielding at the second slip.

England batters make crucial partnership

After the day’s play resumed, Root and Cox forged a partnership of 150 runs for the third wicket. Cox scored 73 while Root amassed 66 runs. Root registered his 109th Test fifty while Cox scored his first half-century in red-ball cricket.

Dan Lawrence, playing his first Test in two years, stitched a partnership of 120 runs with Harry Brook, chipping in with a knock of 51 runs in it.