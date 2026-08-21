ENG vs PAK 1st Test: England Take Control With 195-Run Lead On Day 2 Courtesy Brook’s 91
England have taken the edge in the first Test against Pakistan with a 195-run lead at the end of Day 2 of the first Test.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 9:59 AM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan are up against England in the first Test of the three-match series, and the hosts have started strong in the first Test. After wrapping up Pakistan’s first innings on 171, England have taken a mammoth lead of 195 runs at the end of Day 2 in the Leeds Test. Harry Brook was the star of the show on a rain-marred Day 2, scoring an impressive 91.
England started the day on 112/2 as Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox and Dan Lawrence. The rain pushed the start of the day back nearly four hours, but England ensured that they would make most of the time available.
Harry Brook, the world's No. 1 Test batter, scored 91 on his home ground before being dismissed by left-arm spinner Ali Usman. His stay at the crease included 13 fours. He had survived earlier in the innings when stand-in Pakistan captain Salman Agha dropped his catch while fielding at the second slip.
A strong day with the bat 🏏— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 20, 2026
Our lead closes in on 200 runs at the close on Day Two 📈
Match Centre: https://t.co/1VEwhFSOmP pic.twitter.com/HrNCKvvdfp
England batters make crucial partnership
After the day’s play resumed, Root and Cox forged a partnership of 150 runs for the third wicket. Cox scored 73 while Root amassed 66 runs. Root registered his 109th Test fifty while Cox scored his first half-century in red-ball cricket.
Brooky brilliance! 🙌— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 20, 2026
Four half centurions push our lead towards 200!
Full Day Two Highlights:
Dan Lawrence, playing his first Test in two years, stitched a partnership of 120 runs with Harry Brook, chipping in with a knock of 51 runs in it.
At stumps, Jamie Smith was on 16 while Jofra Archer was yet to score his first run.
Records scripted on Day 2
Joe Root became the first player to score 3000 runs as a captain in the World Test Championship (WTC). The right-handed batter needed 42 runs to achieve the feat before coming in to bat, and he achieved it with his fifty.
Most runs as captain in WTC
Joe Root - 3000+ Runs
Ben Stokes - 2182 Runs
Dimuth Karunaratne - 2160 Runs
Kraigg Brathwaite - 1994 Runs
Babar Azam - 1918 Runs