ENG vs NZ Live Streaming: Where To Watch Details, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report For Super 8 Clash

Hyderabad: The T20 World Cup 2026 has entered the business end of the competition with the teams now fighting for a place in the semifinal. South Africa and England have already advanced from the Super 8 stage into the semifinal. But two more spots are vacant, and the teams are fighting out to get a place in the last four. On Friday, England will face New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

England enters the contest on the back of a thrilling victory over Pakistan, thanks to an impressive knock from Harry Brook. On the other hand, New Zealand kept their knockout hopes alive with a commanding win over Sri Lanka.

The match also carries a massive significance for Pakistan as they need England to beat New Zealand to open their entry into the last four, as net run rate will become the deciding factor to determine the second team to enter the semifinal.

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 weather forecast

Luckily, there are no rain interruptions forecasted according to the hourly weather report by AccuWeather. The temperatures will hover around 28 degrees Celsius, while the humidity will be around 79%. The dew might influence the second innings due to humidity.