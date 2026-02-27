ENG vs NZ Live Streaming: Where To Watch Details, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report For Super 8 Clash
England will be up against New Zealand in the Super 8 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Friday.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST
Hyderabad: The T20 World Cup 2026 has entered the business end of the competition with the teams now fighting for a place in the semifinal. South Africa and England have already advanced from the Super 8 stage into the semifinal. But two more spots are vacant, and the teams are fighting out to get a place in the last four. On Friday, England will face New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
England enters the contest on the back of a thrilling victory over Pakistan, thanks to an impressive knock from Harry Brook. On the other hand, New Zealand kept their knockout hopes alive with a commanding win over Sri Lanka.
The match also carries a massive significance for Pakistan as they need England to beat New Zealand to open their entry into the last four, as net run rate will become the deciding factor to determine the second team to enter the semifinal.
England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 weather forecast
Luckily, there are no rain interruptions forecasted according to the hourly weather report by AccuWeather. The temperatures will hover around 28 degrees Celsius, while the humidity will be around 79%. The dew might influence the second innings due to humidity.
England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 pitch report
The venue is usually slower in nature and assists spinners. Another low-scoring affair might be on the cards. The average 1st innings score from 51 T20Is played at the venue is 152. On 22 occasions, a total below 150 has been scored at the venue.
England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming details
The Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026 between New Zealand and England will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. Also, it will be televised on the Star Sports network. The live action will start from 7 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
England vs New Zealand head-to-head records
Both teams have played 27 matches against each other, with England emerging triumphant on 16 occasions, while 10 matches were won by New Zealand. In the T20 World Cup, they have played seven matches, with England winning four while the opposition winning three.