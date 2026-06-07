ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs NZ : England Beat New Zealand By 115 Runs On Fourth Day Of First Test

Hyderabad: England defeated New Zealand by 115 runs in the first fixture of the three-match Test series played at Lord's. Chasing a daunting target of 254 on the fourth day, New Zealand were bowled out for just 138. Fast bowler Gus Atkinson took five wickets in the second innings.

New Zealand resumed play on the fourth day at 55/5. However, apart from Glenn Phillips and Conway, no other batsman could stay at the crease for long. Conway was dismissed for 41, while Phillips remained unbeaten on 44. Furthermore, Kane Williamson was the third-highest run-scorer with 18 runs, while the remaining batsmen failed to reach double figures.

For England, Atkinson took five wickets while Robinson and Tongue took two wickets each. Ben Stokes picked one wicket. Ollie Robinson was awarded the Player of the Match award for his outstanding performance with both bat and ball. He took five wickets in the first innings and two in the second, while also scoring a crucial 29 runs with the bat.