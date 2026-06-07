ENG vs NZ : England Beat New Zealand By 115 Runs On Fourth Day Of First Test
Chasing a target of 254 runs in the first Test, New Zealand were bundled out for 138 runs.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: England defeated New Zealand by 115 runs in the first fixture of the three-match Test series played at Lord's. Chasing a daunting target of 254 on the fourth day, New Zealand were bowled out for just 138. Fast bowler Gus Atkinson took five wickets in the second innings.
New Zealand resumed play on the fourth day at 55/5. However, apart from Glenn Phillips and Conway, no other batsman could stay at the crease for long. Conway was dismissed for 41, while Phillips remained unbeaten on 44. Furthermore, Kane Williamson was the third-highest run-scorer with 18 runs, while the remaining batsmen failed to reach double figures.
England kickstart the summer in style with a dominant victory over New Zealand at Lord's 💪— ICC (@ICC) June 7, 2026
#WTC27 📝: https://t.co/QE0WQyonC8 pic.twitter.com/ZgBHCiW40N
For England, Atkinson took five wickets while Robinson and Tongue took two wickets each. Ben Stokes picked one wicket. Ollie Robinson was awarded the Player of the Match award for his outstanding performance with both bat and ball. He took five wickets in the first innings and two in the second, while also scoring a crucial 29 runs with the bat.
ENG vs NZ 1st innings
Earlier, New Zealand took full advantage of bowling-friendly conditions in the first innings and bowled out England for 140. Kyle Jamieson took five wickets in that innings. England then made a strong bowling comeback, dismissing New Zealand for 113 to take a 27-run lead in the first innings. Returning Ollie Robinson was impressive, taking five wickets.
" bosh!" 👊— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 7, 2026
doing big john proud, ducky 🤣
🤝 @Johnfis08605918 pic.twitter.com/PwCCuWj4zS
ENG vs NZ 2nd innings
When England came to bat in their second innings, they posted 226 runs on the scoreboard, taking their total to 253 thanks to the 27-run lead in the first innings. Emilio Gay scored 57 runs. Nathan Smith picked six wicket for the Blackcaps.
What a way to win a Test! 😍— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 7, 2026
Atkinson on the honours board AGAIN! 📝
🤝 @IGCom pic.twitter.com/b6v2apF0g2
Chasing a target of 254 in the fourth innings of the Test match, New Zealand collapsed for just 138 runs, losing by 115 runs. Gas Atkinson took five wickets in this innings. With this victory, England took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second Test will be played at The Oval from June 17.