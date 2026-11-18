ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs ENG 3rd ODI: England Register First Series Win Over Australia In Eight Years

England cricket team ( AP )

Hobart (Australia): England have emerged triumphant in the three-match ODI series against Australia with a 97-run victory in the third and final match of the series at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. England bounced back after losing the first match of the series to secure two consecutive wins and clinch the series. England also registered their first First ODI win at Bellerive Oval and their first series win over Australia since 2018.

First series win in eight years

England were dominant in the 2017/18 season as they beat Australia in a bilateral series twice. The team first beat them by 4-1 as visitors and then followed it up with a 5-0 clean sweep on their home turf. The two teams played three series afterwards, in which Australia secured victory. Also, two of the series went down to the wire, with Australia winning by close margins (2-1 in 2020, 3-0 in 2022/23, and 3-2 in 2024). England put an end to their wait of eight years to win an ODI series sealing it by 2-1 this time around. Also, this is only the third bilateral series win in Australia for England. England's bilateral ODI series wins in Australia 1-0 in 1974/75 (Captain: Mike Denness) 4-1 in 2017/18 (Captain: Eoin Morgan)