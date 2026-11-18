AUS vs ENG 3rd ODI: England Register First Series Win Over Australia In Eight Years
England clinched the ODI series 2-1 with a 97-run win in the third match of the series.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Hobart (Australia): England have emerged triumphant in the three-match ODI series against Australia with a 97-run victory in the third and final match of the series at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. England bounced back after losing the first match of the series to secure two consecutive wins and clinch the series. England also registered their first First ODI win at Bellerive Oval and their first series win over Australia since 2018.
First series win in eight years
England were dominant in the 2017/18 season as they beat Australia in a bilateral series twice. The team first beat them by 4-1 as visitors and then followed it up with a 5-0 clean sweep on their home turf.
SERIES WIN IN AUSTRALIA 😍 https://t.co/RwUarJian8— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 18, 2026
The two teams played three series afterwards, in which Australia secured victory. Also, two of the series went down to the wire, with Australia winning by close margins (2-1 in 2020, 3-0 in 2022/23, and 3-2 in 2024). England put an end to their wait of eight years to win an ODI series sealing it by 2-1 this time around.
England finish the series with a huge win in Hobart. #AUSvENG https://t.co/MM2kFePfRX— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 18, 2026
Also, this is only the third bilateral series win in Australia for England.
England's bilateral ODI series wins in Australia
1-0 in 1974/75 (Captain: Mike Denness)
4-1 in 2017/18 (Captain: Eoin Morgan)
2-1 in 2026/27 (Captain: Harry Brook)
England secure the ODI series victory against Australia with a commanding performance in Hobart 💪 📝: https://t.co/KjA7uJhMBI https://t.co/03XOnXIRRF— ICC (@ICC) November 18, 2026
England post 328
Ben Duckett played a central role in England posting an impressive total as he played a knock of 133 runs from 115 deliveries, laced with 15 fours and three sixes in Hobart. Will Jacks also chipped in with a knock of 59 runs, while Tom Banton accrued 44 runs from just 35 deliveries. Riding on Duckett’s hundred, England posted 328. Duckett was awarded Player of the Match for his crucial knock.
Jack Edwards was the pick of the bowlers for England with four wickets, while Matt Renshaw scalped three wickets.
Australia all out on 231
Chasing a target of 329, Australia were in trouble right from the start as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Matt Renshaw (55) was the only half-centurion in the innings, while none of the other batters stepped up to the occasion. Sonny Baker was the pick of the bowlers for England, taking four wickets.
Tom Banton named Player of the Series
Banton got the Player of the Series award for amassing 190 runs from three innings with an average of 63.33. He played knocks of 25,121 and 44 in the series.