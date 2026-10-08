ETV Bharat / sports

End Of Road For AIU? Ministry Grants Provisional Recognition To New Body For University Sports

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry has granted provisional recognition to Indian Unisports Federation (IUSF) "for development of university sport in India", relaxing conditions of affiliation for the newly-formed body and placing a question-mark on the under-fire Association of Indian Universities (AIU) that was show-caused after a string of "administrative lapses".

The AIU, which has been the nodal body for university-level sport in India, has been in the eye of a storm, drawing severe criticism for administrative lapses during the World University Games in Germany last year.

Six of the 12 badminton players in the contingent were barred from participating due to failure of team manager to submit names on time, which was described as "career sabotage" by those affected.

The Sports Ministry issued a show cause notice to the AIU in January this year, saying the body failed to carry out its duties related to athlete development and planning. The AIU had, however, ensured that those who missed out on competing got their participation certificates from the world body for university sports (FISU).

A well-placed source told PTI that AIU's existing recognition by the Ministry has not been withdrawn owing to its affiliation to FISU. However, with the grant of recognition to IUSF, it remains to be seen whether AIU will remain relevant going forward.

The credentials of the IUSF are not particularly clear with the body's official website stating that it will go live in another two days.

In a letter addressed to the IUSF Secretary General, whose name has not been mentioned, the Ministry acknowledged that it has relaxed conditions like minimum three years of existence, at least 50 per cent district-level affiliates and requirement of recognition from world body, for the new entity that staked its claim in July this year.

"I am directed to refer to your letter dated 05.07.2026 on the subject mentioned above and to convey that the request of Indian Unisports Federation (IUSF) for recognition as National Sports Federation (NSF) has been considered and it has been decided to grant provisional recognition to IUSF as an NSF with effect from the date of issue of this letter," stated the Ministry letter.

The IUSF has been directed to amend its constitution/Memorandum of Association (MoA) to conform with the provisions of the National Sports Governance Act and secure affiliation from FISU in the next six months.

"This recognition to IUSF means granting a major role to the IUSF for promotion and development of university sport in India," the letter stated.

The Ministry said that the IUSF will be allowed to have state/UT bodies affiliated to it.