ETV Bharat / sports

Emotion, Tears As Messi Retires From Argentina National Team

Argentina's Lionel Messi waves to fans before an international friendly soccer match against Benin, marking his farewell appearance for the national team, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct.6, 2026. ( AP )

Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi brought the curtain down on his 21-year international career on Tuesday, bidding farewell to adoring Argentina fans in an emotional final appearance for the former world champions in Buenos Aires.

In a perfectly scripted finale, the 39-year-old widely regarded as the greatest football player in history signed off with his 126th international goal in front of 85,000 supporters as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 victory over Benin. Messi, playing in his record-extending 208th international, also provided the assist for the opening goal scored by veteran Nicolas Otamendi, with Nico Paz also scoring.

But the match was a footnote to the occasion itself, which saw Messi savoring the adulation of the Monumental Stadium crowd one last time for an event which had been billed as 'The Last Tango'. Beforehand, Messi wiped away tears as the bus carrying him and his Argentina team-mates made its way through crowds of wellwishers en route to the stadium.

Messi took the field alongside his three children and received affectionate waves from his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and his mother, Celia Cuccittini, who were watching from a VIP box.

Shortly before kick off, a giant Argentina jersey bearing the word "Gracias" (Thank You) above the football superstar's No.10 was laid out on the pitch as the crowd roared their approval.

Messi welled up again as Falklands War veteran Fabio Santana sang the national anthem beside a banner which read -- "The Malvinas are Argentine" -- the same banner held aloft by players after their 2-1 World Cup semi-final win over England.

The match was halted in the 10th minute -- in tribute to Messi's famous shirt number -- for a minute-long ovation to the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star. He crowned the occasion with a goal from the penalty spot in the 71st minute.

- 'Gave it my all' -

At the final whistle a drone show lit up the night sky above the stadium, showing Messi's image and thanking the eight-time Ballon D'Or-winner for his career.