ETV Bharat / sports

Wimbledon 2026: Emma Raducanu Withdraws Due To Leg Injury On Eve Of Opening Match

The 23-year-old former US Open champion announced her decision to withdraw on her Instagram handle.

emma raducanu withdraw from wimbledon
FIle photo: Emma Raducanu (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 29, 2026 at 9:30 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: British number one Emma Raducanu pulled out of Wimbledon on Sunday. She pulled out ahead of the eve of her first-round match due to a stress fracture in his lower right leg. The 23-year-old former US Open champion revealed that she is pulling out of the competition on her Instagram handle.

"I've done everything possible to try to get to the start line tomorrow, but after a final scan tonight, the niggle I've been managing has developed into a stress fracture," the 30th seed said. "I've been medically advised to stop pushing through,” she wrote.

"Playing at Wimbledon, in front of a home crowd, means everything to me, so this is really difficult to process. I want to thank you all for your support and encouragement. Especially at a time like this, it is invaluable. I look forward to seeing you when I'm back.”

Raducanu was scheduled to play against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic on Court One in her Round 1 fixture on Monday. She had told reporters earlier on Sunday that she was planning to take the field.

Raducanu recently reunited with her coach, Andrew Richardson. She had made it to the final at Queen's Club two weeks ago but pulled out from the Nottingham Open due to fitness concerns.

She had also been unable to engage in a training session last week and had also cut short a practice session on Saturday after suffering discomfort in the lower leg.

"I have a lower-leg niggle that I've been dealing with since before Queen's, actually, from the back end of the clay court season. I've been managing it," Raducanu said.

2021 was the breakthrough season for Raducanu, who won the US Open that year. However, her career has been disrupted by injuries and illness, including frequent changes in coaches. Earlier this season, she suffered a post-viral illness and a back problem before bowing out of the French Open in the first round.

She had missed both the French Open and Wimbledon two years back after surgeries on her hands and ankles. The Wimbledon will be played from June 29 to July 12.

TAGGED:

EMMA RADUCANU WIMBLEDON WITHDRAWAL
EMMA RADUCANU PULLS OUT WIMBLEDON
EMMA RADUCANU INSTAGRAM
EMMA RADUCANU NEXT MATCH
WIMBLEDON 2026

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.