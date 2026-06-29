Wimbledon 2026: Emma Raducanu Withdraws Due To Leg Injury On Eve Of Opening Match
The 23-year-old former US Open champion announced her decision to withdraw on her Instagram handle.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 9:30 AM IST
Hyderabad: British number one Emma Raducanu pulled out of Wimbledon on Sunday. She pulled out ahead of the eve of her first-round match due to a stress fracture in his lower right leg. The 23-year-old former US Open champion revealed that she is pulling out of the competition on her Instagram handle.
"I've done everything possible to try to get to the start line tomorrow, but after a final scan tonight, the niggle I've been managing has developed into a stress fracture," the 30th seed said. "I've been medically advised to stop pushing through,” she wrote.
Emma has withdrawn from Wimbledon and this is what she said in her Insta Story 🫶— Raducanu News 🫶 (@RaducanuNews) June 28, 2026
Hi everyone,
I can’t believe I’m saying this, but sadly I’ve had to withdraw from this year’s Wimbledon.
I’ve done everything possible to try to get to the start line tomorrow but after a final… pic.twitter.com/6CE3JCnkT6
"Playing at Wimbledon, in front of a home crowd, means everything to me, so this is really difficult to process. I want to thank you all for your support and encouragement. Especially at a time like this, it is invaluable. I look forward to seeing you when I'm back.”
Raducanu was scheduled to play against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic on Court One in her Round 1 fixture on Monday. She had told reporters earlier on Sunday that she was planning to take the field.
Raducanu recently reunited with her coach, Andrew Richardson. She had made it to the final at Queen's Club two weeks ago but pulled out from the Nottingham Open due to fitness concerns.
She had also been unable to engage in a training session last week and had also cut short a practice session on Saturday after suffering discomfort in the lower leg.
We're so sorry to hear your news, @EmmaRaducanu - get better soon 💜💚#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/8C3oxVyeFG— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2026
"I have a lower-leg niggle that I've been dealing with since before Queen's, actually, from the back end of the clay court season. I've been managing it," Raducanu said.
2021 was the breakthrough season for Raducanu, who won the US Open that year. However, her career has been disrupted by injuries and illness, including frequent changes in coaches. Earlier this season, she suffered a post-viral illness and a back problem before bowing out of the French Open in the first round.
She had missed both the French Open and Wimbledon two years back after surgeries on her hands and ankles. The Wimbledon will be played from June 29 to July 12.