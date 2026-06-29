ETV Bharat / sports

Wimbledon 2026: Emma Raducanu Withdraws Due To Leg Injury On Eve Of Opening Match

Hyderabad: British number one Emma Raducanu pulled out of Wimbledon on Sunday. She pulled out ahead of the eve of her first-round match due to a stress fracture in his lower right leg. The 23-year-old former US Open champion revealed that she is pulling out of the competition on her Instagram handle.

"I've done everything possible to try to get to the start line tomorrow, but after a final scan tonight, the niggle I've been managing has developed into a stress fracture," the 30th seed said. "I've been medically advised to stop pushing through,” she wrote.

"Playing at Wimbledon, in front of a home crowd, means everything to me, so this is really difficult to process. I want to thank you all for your support and encouragement. Especially at a time like this, it is invaluable. I look forward to seeing you when I'm back.”

Raducanu was scheduled to play against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic on Court One in her Round 1 fixture on Monday. She had told reporters earlier on Sunday that she was planning to take the field.