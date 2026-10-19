Elina Svitolina Announces Seperation From Husband Gael Monfils With Social Media Post
Elina Svitolina has announced her separation from Gael Monfils after four years of marriage.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tennis star Elina Svitolina has announced her separation from her husband, Gael Monfils, through a social media post. In the post, she has shared the personal struggles she has been dealing with amid the war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian star wrote that she needs to find herself again away from the roles of a wife, mother and athlete.
Svitolina and Monfils tied the knot in July 2021 and have a daughter named Ska. In her social media write-up, Svitolina narrates the impact of war on her mental and emotional well-being while thanking Monfils for standing by her in the turbulent times.
“Everyone knows how much Ukraine means to me. What I have rarely spoken about is what the war has done to me inside. This is the most difficult thing I have ever had to share,” she wrote.
🚨 ❌🇫🇷🇺🇦 Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina have announced the end of their marriage Svitolina says the Ukraine war have caused numerous internal struggles and that she needs to ‘find a way back’ within herself https://t.co/JaflZZ5BNw— Olly Tennis 🎾 🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) October 19, 2026
“Gael saw all of it. He never let go of my hand. We fought through this together for a long time, with everything we had. But some battles happen deep inside you, and no amount of love from someone else can win them for you.”
Svitolina further added that neither of the couple should be blamed for the separation.
“Please know that there is no one to blame here. There are only two people who loved each other deeply and a story that is changing shape,” she further mentioned.
“Skai will always come first. Our marriage is ending, but our family is not. We will always be her parents, side by side, at every step of her life.”
Notably, this is not the first occasion when the couple has taken a break from their relationship. In February 2021, they took a break from the relationship but reconciled a few weeks later and announced their engagement in April and married in July that year.
Why did Svitolina take a break from tennis?
Svitolina stepped away in 2025 to recover and recharge after a packed schedule throughout the year. The break gave her a chance to stay away from the pressure of professional tennis and spend some time away from the constant demands of the competition.
Elina Svitolina achievements
Svitolina has won 20 WTA Tour singles titles and a career-high ranking of world No. 3. She has also won the Olympic bronze medal and is currently away from the professional sport.