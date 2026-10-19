ETV Bharat / sports

Elina Svitolina Announces Seperation From Husband Gael Monfils With Social Media Post

Hyderabad: Tennis star Elina Svitolina has announced her separation from her husband, Gael Monfils, through a social media post. In the post, she has shared the personal struggles she has been dealing with amid the war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian star wrote that she needs to find herself again away from the roles of a wife, mother and athlete.

Svitolina and Monfils tied the knot in July 2021 and have a daughter named Ska. In her social media write-up, Svitolina narrates the impact of war on her mental and emotional well-being while thanking Monfils for standing by her in the turbulent times.

“Everyone knows how much Ukraine means to me. What I have rarely spoken about is what the war has done to me inside. This is the most difficult thing I have ever had to share,” she wrote.

“Gael saw all of it. He never let go of my hand. We fought through this together for a long time, with everything we had. But some battles happen deep inside you, and no amount of love from someone else can win them for you.”

Svitolina further added that neither of the couple should be blamed for the separation.

“Please know that there is no one to blame here. There are only two people who loved each other deeply and a story that is changing shape,” she further mentioned.