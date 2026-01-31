ETV Bharat / sports

Elena Rybakina Wins Maiden Australian Open Title, Beating Aryna Sabalenka In Final

Hyderabad: The final of the women’s singles in the Australian Open was played on Saturday at Melbourne Park, and Elena Rybakina won her first Australian Open title. Also, she avenged the defeat she faced in the 2023 final against the same opponent. In a match that went down to three sets, Rybakina won by 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. It was a tough fight as both players dished out some impressive shots. The Australian Open champion won 74 % points on the first serve.

How much prize money will Rybakina get?

The winners of the men’s and women’s singles competitions at the 2025 Australian Open will each receive a staggering prize of INR 19.05 crore (AUD $3.5 million), marking a substantial reward for their triumph at the season’s first Grand Slam.

The total prize pool for the tournament stands at AUD $96.5 million, representing a 12% increase from the 2024 edition.